IPL 2020: Jason Holder Makes Impact In 1st Match For Hyderabad, Picks Up 3 Crucial Wickets

Breaking into the Hyderabad playing XI as the race for qualifiers heats up, Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder made an instant impact as he reaped dividends in the first innings itself. Holder, who remained unsold during the auction of IPL 2020, was brought into the side as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh who was ruled out of the season due to an injury. The Windies Test skipper made his presence felt in his very first over as he effected a brilliant run out to send Robin Uthappa packing for 19.

Apart from hitting the bullseye to send Uthappa back, Holder picked up three crucial wickets to restrict Rajasthan's scoring pace. The all-rounder first dismissed Sanju Samson, who seemed to have found his lost touch after a series of poor performances and looked dangerous. Holder then went on to dismiss Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith for just 19 and also scalped the wicket of Riyan Parag while he was at 20. The Caribbean pacer gave away 33 runs off his 4 overs.

The immediate impact by Jason Holder delighted Hyderabad fans, who expressed happiness at his inclusion in the squad. Here's how netizens reacted to his innings with the ball:

Now just want Holder to do good with bat as well, a complete T20 man he is after all.🔥#RRvsSRH — AD!7!🚁 (@AdiiCricted_7) October 22, 2020

Nice bowling holder 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



SRH 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡



ALL THE BEST ORANGE ARMY 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 — __HIMAKAR__2217__ (@Himakar2217) October 22, 2020

Well done Holder ..!! @Jaseholder98

Good Impact straight away on very first match..!!

155 is a not very hard to get..

Good Luck #SRH Keep rising:)🔥🔥🏆 — TweetBuzz IPL2020 (@sk_smartfact) October 22, 2020

Jason Holder makes immediate impact in his 1st match for SRH.



A run out & 3 crucial wickets.

One of the best all-rounders in all forms.#srh#RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/CU5C1XyDYU — Art Vandelay (@muddyrod) October 22, 2020

Hyderabad need 155 runs to win after a brilliant bowling performance. Catch all live updates here.

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.