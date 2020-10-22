Home
IPL 2020: Jason Holder Makes Impact In 1st Match For Hyderabad, Picks Up 3 Crucial Wickets

The Windies Test skipper made his presence felt in his very first over as he effected a brilliant run out to send Robin Uthappa packing for 19.

IPL 2020

Breaking into the Hyderabad playing XI as the race for qualifiers heats up, Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder made an instant impact as he reaped dividends in the first innings itself. Holder, who remained unsold during the auction of IPL 2020, was brought into the side as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh who was ruled out of the season due to an injury. The Windies Test skipper made his presence felt in his very first over as he effected a brilliant run out to send Robin Uthappa packing for 19. 

Apart from hitting the bullseye to send Uthappa back, Holder picked up three crucial wickets to restrict Rajasthan's scoring pace. The all-rounder first dismissed Sanju Samson, who seemed to have found his lost touch after a series of poor performances and looked dangerous. Holder then went on to dismiss Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith for just 19 and also scalped the wicket of Riyan Parag while he was at 20. The Caribbean pacer gave away 33 runs off his 4 overs. 

The immediate impact by Jason Holder delighted Hyderabad fans, who expressed happiness at his inclusion in the squad. Here's how netizens reacted to his innings with the ball: 

Hyderabad need 155 runs to win after a brilliant bowling performance. Catch all live updates here.

