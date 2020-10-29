IPL 2020: Karn Sharma Leaves Shubman Gill Baffled As His Leg-stump Goes For A Walk

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Leggie Karn Sharma bowled a beautiful delivery to get rid of a well-set Shubman Gill during the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match between Chennai and Kolkata at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.
This happened in the eighth over of the first innings. On the second delivery, Sharma bowled a flatter one as Gill look to defend the ball. However, the ball turned awkwardly after pitching and it ended up disturbing his leg-stump. A dejected Shubman had no choice but to walk back to the pavilion after his quickfire innings of a 16-ball 26 was cut short while the leg-spinner celebrated along with his team-mates. It was indeed a much-needed wicket for MS Dhoni & Co. as they ended up breaking a vital 53-run opening stand.
Here's how Karn Sharma ended up bamboozling Shubman Gill.
With their campaign having ended on an abrupt note, Chennai will be looking to play spoilsport in their remaining two matches. The two-time winners must win their both their remaining games to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Yellow Army come into this contest after having got the better of southern rivals Bangalore on Sunday while the Eoin Morgan-led side had tasted bitter defeat against an upbeat Punjab outfit on Monday night.
By the virtue of this defeat, Kolkata were pushed to the fifth spot with 12 points from 12 matches. The 2012 & 2014 champions will be hoping to do the double over MS Dhoni & Co. while the three-time winners will be eager to avenge their reverse fixture loss.
Kolkata have been asked to make the first use of the wicket after the coin landed in MSD's favour during the toss.
