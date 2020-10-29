IPL 2020: Brian Lara Says Chennai Got This Strategy Horribly Wrong After A Dismal Campaign

Caribbean legend Brian Lara said that Chennai's strategy of backing the experience of youth has turned upside down for them in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. Famously known as the 'Dad's Army', the three-time champions who had emerged victorious in 2018 and had finished as the runners-up of the 2019 edition have had a forgettable season so far as they are at the bottom of the points with just eight points from 12 matches.

The MS Dhoni-led side is the first team to be eliminated from the competition and it will also be the first time that the former champions will not be making it to the playoffs of the marquee tournament since the inaugural edition.

'Really turned upside down for them': Brian Lara

"I think they (Chennai) have got a lot of older players. There are not any young players coming through the line-up. You look at it. Even their overseas players, they have been around for a long time. So, they have backed experience over youth, and this has really turned upside down for them. It's just an unbelievable season so far," Lara said while speaking on Star Sports Select Dugout. "You know, every time they turn up, we're very hopeful that CSK is going to turn it around. We know 3-4 games ago they were in a little bit of a situation where they had to start winning. We all came here thinking this was going to be the time when Dhoni turns things around with his team. And game after game, it just went, and they just kept hoping. But it's a situation where they can just to try to build from next year. In the few coming games that they have, see what they can do with the younger players with they've got," he added.

Chennai look to play spoilsport

With their campaign having ended on an abrupt note, Chennai will be looking to play spoilsport in their remaining two matches. They will be up against Kolkata at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The two-time winners must win their both their remaining games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Yellow Army come into this contest after having got the better of southern rivals Bangalore on Sunday while the Eoin Morgan-led side had tasted bitter defeat against an upbeat Punjab outfit on Monday night.

By the virtue of this defeat, Kolkata were pushed to the fifth spot with 12 points from 12 matches. The 2012 & 2014 champions will be hoping to do the double over MS Dhoni & Co. while the three-time winners will be eager to avenge their reverse fixture loss.

(With ANI Inputs)

