IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard Says Suryakumar Yadav Might Be Gutted After Australia Snub

Mumbai's stand-in captain Kieron Pollard has said that Suryakumar Yadav would be disappointed to not be selected for the Indian team. Chasing a target of 165, Surya successfully anchored the defending champions' run-chase with an unbeaten 43-ball 79 at a strike rate of 183.72 including 10 boundaries and three maximums when they were reduced to 72/3 in the 11th over.

The Mumbai cricketer has not been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming away bilateral series against Australia that gets underway on November 27.

'Deep down inside...': Kieron Pollard

"We lost a few wickets but Surya took us home. Imagine, someone coming in at that number and batting at that strike rate despite a wicket going down. The most he can do is continue performing for us. As an individual, if you continue to be consistent, the rewards will come," Pollard told host-broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "I have always done what the team wants me to do. If the team performs well, I am happy. Deep down inside he (Surya) must be very very disappointed to not have donned the blue for India," he added.

Surya plays an anchor's role to perfection

Mumbai's run chase had got off to a perfect start with openers Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan almost laying a solid foundation with a 37-run stand inside the Powerplay overs. However, when both of them were dismissed, Surya took his chances and played an anchor's role to perfection with a match-winning half-century.

He finished it off in style in the final over as the four-time champions got past the finish line by five wickets.

Earlier, the three-time finalists were restricted to 164/6 in their 20 overs riding on a quickfire 74 by young opener Devdutt Padikkal after being put in to bat by Kieron Pollard. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for the title-holders with figures of 3/14 in his four overs at an economy rate of 3.50 including a maiden.

(With ANI Inputs)



