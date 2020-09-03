IPL 2020: KL Rahul Eager To Learn Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni's Captaincy Techniques

KL Rahul has termed Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli as the 'most inspiring cricketers' and gone on to say that he wishes to emulate the cricketing megastars in the captaincy aspect. Rahul will be making his captaincy debut in the upcoming edition of the IPL for the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab.

Dhoni has been leading Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the marquee tournament in 2008 and has led them to three IPL (2010, 2011 & 2018) as well as two CLT20 (2010 & 2014) titles respectively. Kohli on the other hand has been captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the 2013 edition and had led RCB to the final in the 2016 season.

'Most inspiring cricketers': KL Rahul

“Of course. They have been the most inspiring cricketers and leaders in the last 10 years at least. Having the opportunity to play under them is a great learning. Both (Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni) are completely different individuals and lead the team differently. But their passion for the team is the same, they always want to win and push the team together. I also want to use the same approach with my team and look to lead from the front. It should feel like a team, it should feel like family", said Rahul while speaking to India Today.

KL Rahul in IPL 2020

The Karnataka cricketer will be leading KXIP in the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Rahul was roped in by the 2014 finalists during the IPL 2018 Auctions after he was released by three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Windies power-hitter Chris Gayle and has been instrumental with the bat for the Punjab franchise in the last two editions of the tournament.

Rahul will be succeeding veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had led the side in the previous two seasons. The Test specialist was released in last year's auctions and will now be trying his luck in Delhi Capitals. KXIP has not made it to the playoffs since the 2014 edition and had to be satisfied finishing as the wooden-spooners on most of the occasions. They will be hoping to secure a playoff berth this time around as their hunt for a maiden silverware continues.

