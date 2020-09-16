IPL 2020: Kyle Mills Wants The KKR Bowlers To Go Out All Guns Blazing Against Star Batsmen

Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Kyle Mills wants the emerging bowlers of his team to embrace the challenge of playing against the likes of batting greats Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, David Warner, etc. KKR's emerging bowlers include the likes of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi who had played an instrumental role in Team India's record fourth ICC U-19 World Cup triumph in 2018.

'Embrace the challenge of playing against Virat Kohli': Kyle Mills

“Embrace the challenge of playing against Virat Kohli, that would be the message from me to young guys like Nagarkoti and Mavi in the group. Kohli is the best cricketer in the world, he is amazing to watch. He certainly leads by example off the park as well. For our young bowlers, they can make a statement. Young cricketers who are on the rise, they have a great opportunity to make a statement, if they embrace the challenge and don’t run away from it, this would be fascinating to watch over the course of the next eight weeks", said Mills while speaking to ANI. “We are going to come up against some really good players in this tournament. You have got the likes of ABD, Warner. The message that we will give to our players is that you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t a good player. You are selected for KKR because you deserve to be here. You don’t have to change much when you come up against big players, when you try to be someone else, then you can witness failure. You just need to trust your abilities. That will be the message from me,” the former New Zealand pacer added.

KKR in IPL 2020

The Knights will be hoping to win their third IPL crown in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The Dinesh Karthik-led side are staying at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Karthik, on the other hand, will be leading the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. He was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at Manchester and has not been in the Indian team management's scheme of things since then. He will be hoping to make his bat do the talking as well as showcase some extraordinary performances behind the stumps and eye a comeback in the shortest format for Team India as the countdown to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 begins.

KKR will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the title-holders Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23.

READ: IPL 2020: KKR CEO Confirms Pravin Tambe To Be Part Of The Team's Support Staff

(Image Courtesy: AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)



