IPL 2020: KKR CEO Confirms Pravin Tambe To Be Part Of The Team's Support Staff

Pravin Tambe will be a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders set up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway on September 19. However, he won't be representing the team as a player but will be a part of the support staff. This was revealed by KKR CEO Venky Mysore.

The veteran spinner was all set to play for the two-time winners in the IPL 2020. However, as Tambe had participated in foreign T20 leagues, he was debarred by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from participating in the marquee tournament.

'Pravin Tambe has been a revelation': Venky Mysore

”Pravin Tambe has been a revelation, again. For some like Tambe, at his age and this stage of his career, using the word revelation is a bit strange. But every time he gets on the field, even when he doesn’t, when he is not playing, he is the first out, running with drinks, saying something, coming to the boundary line, dropping off drinks, and having a word of encouragement. KKR boys absolutely loved him because of his positivity, nature, and enthusiasm. As the coaches were saying, he’s the first one who will get on the field, do his sprints run and put some of the youngsters a little bit to shame. We saw what he did when he got some of his limited chances, some of the catches and the bowling that he did were outstanding. We were very happy", said Venky Mysore during an Instagram live interaction for KKR. "On popular demand, it was decided that he should come and join just here and be part of the set-up and help the team. Some of the enthusiasm he brings is unbelievable,” the KKR CEO added. “In these conditions, in practice, to be able to give some quality spin, a bowling option for the batsmen to face again. Just his infectious enthusiasm. We are really excited he is going to be part of the set-up. In fact, he is coming with coach McCullum. I am sure he will come and increase energy levels,” he further added.

KKR in IPL 2020

The Knights will be hoping to win their third IPL crown in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The Dinesh Karthik-led side are staying at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Karthik, on the other hand, will be leading the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. He was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at Manchester and has not been in the Indian team management's scheme of things since then. He will be hoping to make his bat do the talking as well as showcase some extraordinary performances behind the stumps and eye a comeback in the shortest format for Team India as the countdown to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 begins.

KKR will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the title-holders Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23.

(Image Courtesy: IPL Twitter)