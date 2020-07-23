IPL 2020 Broadcasters Likely To Embrace 'virtual Commentary' Idea Due To COVID-19: Report

The IPL 2020, which was originally slated to commence on March 29, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the BCCI has been in a fix about the commencement of the cash-rich league. However, after a lot of speculation, the IPL looks set to be played in the UAE this year.

According to reports, the IPL 2020 will be played between September 26 and November 8. Meanwhile, the franchises have started gearing up for the 13th edition of the tournament.

IPL 2020 could introduce 'commentary from home' feature, Irfan Pathan impressed

There will be several changes in the way IPL 2020 is conducted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the changes that could be brought about is the 'commentary from home' feature. On Sunday, the world saw ‘virtual commentary’ for the first time during a 36-over exhibition game (3TC Solidarity Cup) between three teams at Centurion Park. AB de Villiers’ Eagles received the gold medal, while Temba Bavuma’s Kites won silver in the unique newly-introduced 3TC format of the game.

In the 3TC Solidarity Cup exhibition match, Irfan Pathan was doing commentary from his Baroda home, Deep Dasgupta from Kolkata and Sanjay Manjrekar from his Mumbai residence. Owing to travel restrictions amidst the coronavirus pandemic, broadcaster Star Sports opted for the concept of ‘virtual commentary’. Besides commentators, the crew also logged in from all parts of the country with the director sitting in Mysore.

The experiment turned out to be successful and the broadcasters of IPL 2020 might plan to do the same for the 13th edition of the IPL. Virtual commentary could become a regular thing during the IPL 2020. If not for the main feeds in English and Hindi, they could try virtual commentary for regional feeds like Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Irfan Pathan spoke on his experience of virtual commentary while speaking to Hindustan Times. Irfan Pathan said that it was an extraordinary experience. He added that they were worried throughout because the internet speed can fluctuate which affects the voice quality. Irfan Pathan reckoned that anything can happen anytime in live cricket and with technology not fully in your control, it can be tricky. However, he lauded Star India by saying that they did a wonderful job.

Irfan Pathan opined that though this was an exhibition game, everyone took it very seriously as they all wanted the cricketing action to resume after a long hiatus. He further said that Star is usually very thorough with its planning and execution but commentary from home in the IPL will be a massive challenge.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ BCCI