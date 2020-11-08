IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi Win By 17 Runs To Set Up A Final Clash With Mumbai

This is a must-win fixture for both sides as a victory here will help the team secure a place in the final.

23:18 IST, November 8th 2020 A maiden final appearance for Delhi Delhi will face the title-holders Mumbai in the tournament-decider on Tuesday.

23:10 IST, November 8th 2020 Rashid Khan's wicket ends Hyderabad's hopes The Orange Army are 167/7 after 18.5 overs

23:10 IST, November 8th 2020 Youngster Abdul Samad's wicket puts the Orange Army in a spot of bother Hyderabad are 167/6

23:01 IST, November 8th 2020 Kane Williamson's wicket puts Hyderabad in a spot of bother Hyderabad are 147/5

22:58 IST, November 8th 2020 Kane Williamson & Abdul Samad add 50 runs for the fifth-wicket stand Hyderabad are 143/4 after 16.3 overs

22:47 IST, November 8th 2020 Anrich Nortje bowls an expensive 15th over, gets clobbered for 16 runs Hyderabad are 129/4 after 15 overs

22:42 IST, November 8th 2020 Kane Williamson's impactful half-century keeps the Orange Army in the hunt Hyderabad are 113/4 after 14 overs

22:31 IST, November 8th 2020 Axar accounts for Jason Holder Hyderabad are 90/4 after 11.4 overs

21:59 IST, November 8th 2020 Manish Pandey spoons one to Anrich Nortje at mid-on for a 14-ball 21 Hyderabad are 44/3 after 5 overs

21:57 IST, November 8th 2020 Priyam Garg gets castled by a beautiful delivery from Marcus Stoinis Hyderabad are 43/2 after 4.4 overs

