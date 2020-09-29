IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad End Delhi's Winning Streak, Register Their 1st Win

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Hitting the last ball for a maximum, Delhi's 2-match winning streak ended as Hyderabad defeated Delhi by 15 runs on Tuesday.
Nailing the yorkers, T Natarajan bowled a brilliant 18th over giving away just 7 runs and bagging the wicket of Marcus Stoinis.
Brought into attack to get a wicket and Rashid Khan gets it. Dismisses danger man Rishabh Pant with the help of Riyan Parag who makes no mistake in catching the ball
With Delhi needing 49 off 24, Warner has brought in spinmaster Rashid Khan to bowl his last over
In-form Stoinis gets off the mark with a boundary off Bhuvi
Just after being brought back into the attack, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has struck dismissing Shimron Hetmyer. Marcus Stoinis walks in to bat
Ahmed has been expensive for Hyderabad giving away 31 runs off 3 runs. Warner has brought back Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to the attack while one over of Rashid Khan remains
Hetmyer displayed his power-hitting skills as he smacked Ahmed twice in a row for a maximum. Delhi need 60 off 32
After being hit for two consecutive sixes, Warner has brought in a pacer - T Natrajan - to attempt damage control
After playing 16 balls, Rishabh Pant smacked his first and second maximum of the night taking to Delhi to 78//
