IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad End Delhi's Winning Streak, Register Their 1st Win

David Warner-led Hyderabad yearn for victory in IPL 2020 as they take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zyed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Last Updated:
Dream11 IPL 2020

pointer
23:25 IST, September 29th 2020
Hyderabad defeat Delhi by 15 runs

Hitting the last ball for a maximum, Delhi's 2-match winning streak ended as Hyderabad defeated Delhi by 15 runs on Tuesday.

pointer
23:13 IST, September 29th 2020
Natrajan bowls a tight 18th over, gets Stoinis' wicket

Nailing the yorkers, T Natarajan bowled a brilliant 18th over giving away just 7 runs and bagging the wicket of Marcus Stoinis. 

pointer
23:03 IST, September 29th 2020
Rashid Khan strikes again!

Brought into attack to get a wicket and Rashid Khan gets it. Dismisses danger man Rishabh Pant with the help of Riyan Parag who makes no mistake in catching the ball

pointer
23:00 IST, September 29th 2020
Rashid Khan bowls the 17th

With Delhi needing 49 off 24, Warner has brought in spinmaster Rashid Khan to bowl his last over

pointer
22:57 IST, September 29th 2020
Stoinis gets off the mark

In-form Stoinis gets off the mark with a boundary off Bhuvi

pointer
22:52 IST, September 29th 2020
Bhuvi gets the wicket

Just after being brought back into the attack, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has struck dismissing Shimron Hetmyer. Marcus Stoinis walks in to bat

pointer
22:52 IST, September 29th 2020
Khaleel Ahmed leaks runs

Ahmed has been expensive for Hyderabad giving away 31 runs off 3 runs. Warner has brought back Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to the attack while one over of Rashid Khan remains

pointer
22:49 IST, September 29th 2020
Hetmyer joins Pant, gets two sixes in a row

Hetmyer displayed his power-hitting skills as he smacked Ahmed twice in a row for a maximum. Delhi need 60 off 32

pointer
22:40 IST, September 29th 2020
Warner brings in Natarajan

After being hit for two consecutive sixes, Warner has brought in a pacer - T Natrajan - to attempt damage control

pointer
22:38 IST, September 29th 2020
Pant smacks two huge sixes

After playing 16 balls, Rishabh Pant smacked his first and second maximum of the night taking to Delhi to 78// 

