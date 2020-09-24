Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Punjab Register Clinical Victory, Defeat Bangalore By 97 Runs

Coming off a heartbreaking loss against Delhi, Punjab will look forward to add first two points in their IPL 2020 account as they take on Virat Kohli's Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium

Last Updated:
IPL 2020

Coming off a heartbreaking loss against Delhi, Punjab will look forward to add first two points in their IPL 2020 account as they take on Virat Kohli's Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium
pointer
23:02 IST, September 24th 2020
Punjab defeat Bangalore by 97 runs

KL Rahul-led Punjab have registered a clinical victory as they defeated Bangalore by 97 runs.

pointer
22:58 IST, September 24th 2020
Punjab inch towards victory

Ashwin gets his second wicket as he bowls Navdeep Saini. Punjab need one more wicket for complete victory

pointer
22:51 IST, September 24th 2020
Sundar departs, Bangalore lose 8th wicket

Ravi Bishnoi has bagged his third wicket of the night as he dismissed Washington Sundar. Bangalore are 101/8

pointer
22:49 IST, September 24th 2020
Jimmy Neesham makes Punjab debut

 

pointer
22:41 IST, September 24th 2020
Bangalore lose another wicket

Glenn Maxwell might have failed to shine with the bat but has struck with the ball as he dismissed Shivam Dube. Bangalore are 83/6

pointer
22:36 IST, September 24th 2020
Bishnoi's absolute ripper to Finch

Bishnoi produced a dream delivery to dismiss Australian skipper Aaron Finch, watch the ripper here

pointer
22:34 IST, September 24th 2020
Punjab begin celebrations

 

pointer
22:18 IST, September 24th 2020
Bangalore lose half their side as de Villiers departs

After Bishnoi, Ashwin deceived de Villiers with his googly to dismiss the South African batsman. Bangalore are 57/5 at the end of 8.2 overs

pointer
22:13 IST, September 24th 2020
Bishnoi comes back strong, bowls Aaron Finch

After being hit for 15 runs in the first over, Ravi Bishnoi came back stronger to dismisses Aaron Finch just as Bangalore looked to get going. Bangalore are 53/4

pointer
22:05 IST, September 24th 2020
Bangalore find their man, attack youngster Bishnoi

With some early wickets, Bangalore looked to mount pressure on Punjab as they attack youngster Ravi Bishnoi. Finch & ABD smashed him for 15 runs as the powerplay ends. Bangalore are 40/3

