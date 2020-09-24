IPL 2020 Live Updates: Punjab Register Clinical Victory, Defeat Bangalore By 97 Runs

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
KL Rahul-led Punjab have registered a clinical victory as they defeated Bangalore by 97 runs.
Ashwin gets his second wicket as he bowls Navdeep Saini. Punjab need one more wicket for complete victory
Ravi Bishnoi has bagged his third wicket of the night as he dismissed Washington Sundar. Bangalore are 101/8
Tennu 🔴 suit karda 😍#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIPvRCB #KXIP pic.twitter.com/E4Ghpy8cYT— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 24, 2020
Glenn Maxwell might have failed to shine with the bat but has struck with the ball as he dismissed Shivam Dube. Bangalore are 83/6
Bishnoi produced a dream delivery to dismiss Australian skipper Aaron Finch, watch the ripper here
After Bishnoi, Ashwin deceived de Villiers with his googly to dismiss the South African batsman. Bangalore are 57/5 at the end of 8.2 overs
After being hit for 15 runs in the first over, Ravi Bishnoi came back stronger to dismisses Aaron Finch just as Bangalore looked to get going. Bangalore are 53/4
With some early wickets, Bangalore looked to mount pressure on Punjab as they attack youngster Ravi Bishnoi. Finch & ABD smashed him for 15 runs as the powerplay ends. Bangalore are 40/3
