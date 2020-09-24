IPL 2020 Live Updates: Punjab Register Clinical Victory, Defeat Bangalore By 97 Runs

Coming off a heartbreaking loss against Delhi, Punjab will look forward to add first two points in their IPL 2020 account as they take on Virat Kohli's Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium

23:02 IST, September 24th 2020 Punjab defeat Bangalore by 97 runs KL Rahul-led Punjab have registered a clinical victory as they defeated Bangalore by 97 runs.

22:58 IST, September 24th 2020 Punjab inch towards victory Ashwin gets his second wicket as he bowls Navdeep Saini. Punjab need one more wicket for complete victory

22:51 IST, September 24th 2020 Sundar departs, Bangalore lose 8th wicket Ravi Bishnoi has bagged his third wicket of the night as he dismissed Washington Sundar. Bangalore are 101/8

22:41 IST, September 24th 2020 Bangalore lose another wicket Glenn Maxwell might have failed to shine with the bat but has struck with the ball as he dismissed Shivam Dube. Bangalore are 83/6

22:36 IST, September 24th 2020 Bishnoi's absolute ripper to Finch Bishnoi produced a dream delivery to dismiss Australian skipper Aaron Finch, watch the ripper here

22:34 IST, September 24th 2020 Punjab begin celebrations 🤭🤭🤭



Us when we hear ‘YEH TOH APNA GAME HAI!’ 🎶 in the commercial break 😉#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIPvRCB #KXIP — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 24, 2020

22:18 IST, September 24th 2020 Bangalore lose half their side as de Villiers departs After Bishnoi, Ashwin deceived de Villiers with his googly to dismiss the South African batsman. Bangalore are 57/5 at the end of 8.2 overs

22:13 IST, September 24th 2020 Bishnoi comes back strong, bowls Aaron Finch After being hit for 15 runs in the first over, Ravi Bishnoi came back stronger to dismisses Aaron Finch just as Bangalore looked to get going. Bangalore are 53/4