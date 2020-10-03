IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan, Bangalore To Square Off In Season's First Doubleheader

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲? Accepted. ✅— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 2, 2020
All eyes on #RCBvRR. 💪#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/Xd68zLW1uW
Stoked. 😁✈️#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/pcAvyIcaaF— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 3, 2020
Hi guys, quick question. How long does it take from Christchurch to UAE? ✈️👀#HallaBol— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 3, 2020
Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.
Rajasthan: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.
Virat Kohli-led Bangalore and Steve Smith-Rajasthan are all set to lock horns in the IPL 2020's first set of doubleheader games on Saturday as both sides look to race to the top of the standings. Set to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium amid scorching temperature levels, Rajasthan will eye to bounce back from their loss to Kolkata a couple of days earlier while their opponents Bangalore will look to carry forward their momentum after snatching victory from the jaws of Mumbai in their previous game. The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Bangalore take on a better prepared Rajasthan.
With the batsmen unable to hit through the line as consistently as they could do in Sharjah, Rajasthan failed to chase 175 against Kolkata on Wednesday. Since they have a settled overseas players' combination, one possible change in the eleven could be replacing pacer Ankit Rajpoot with Varun Aaron, who is yet to get a game. The team has benched young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after Jos Buttler's arrival but calls have been growing for his inclusion. With the top three picking themselves, the stylish southpaw can only play in the middle order.
Bangalore have made a promising start but need to improve their fielding and death bowling. Navdeep Saini bowled a tidy Super Over against Mumbai to get his team over the line after Bangalore leaked as many as 79 runs in the last four overs for the game to be tied. The Bangalore franchise made three changes in the previous clash and are likely to give those players - Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa and Gurkeerat Mann - another go. The move to open the bowling with Washington Sundar paid off as the offie returned with figures of 12 for one in four overs in a game where more than 400 runs were scored. AB de Villiers has shown ominous touch and it must be heartening for the team management to see Shivam Dube providing the big hits towards the end against Mumbai. Skipper Kohli is yet to set the tournament on fire and Saturday could be his day.
