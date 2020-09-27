IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan Defeat Punjab By 4 Wickets, Register 2nd Win On Trot

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Smashing a boundary, Tom Curran guided Rajasthan past the winning line as Smith & Co. defeated Punjab by 4 wickets in an absolute thriller
Bowling the last over, M Ashwin has dismissed Riyan Parag with Rajasthan needed 2 off 4 balls
Just before departing, Rahul Tewatia hammered Punjab bowlers as he brought up his 50 in just 30 balls. Rajasthan need 2 runs off the last over.
Archer hits Shami for two maximums, Rajasthan need 8 off 8
Dismissing Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Shami bagged another wicket. Jofra Archer walks in to bat
Amassing 30 runs off Sheldon Cottrell's 18th over, Tewatia hit the Caribbean bowler for 5 sixes!
Hurt by Samson's departure, Tewatia seems to have taken things into his hands as he smacked Cottrell for four huge maximums in a row
Sanju Samson is an artist.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020
Just pressure mounted upon Samson, Mohammad Shami has got the significant wicket of Sanju Samson ending his innings for 85 depriving him of a well-deserved century
Sanju Samson strikes Maxwell for two huge sixes in pursuit of the mammoth total. Rajasthan need 63 off 24
