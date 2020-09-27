Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan Defeat Punjab By 4 Wickets, Register 2nd Win On Trot

With the addition Jos Buttler to the squad, Rajasthan gear up to battle KL Rahul-led Punjab at Sharjah in the 9th match of IPL 2020 which is expected to be a complete run feast

Written By Digital Desk
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
23:16 IST, September 27th 2020
Rajasthan defeat Punjab by 4 wickets

Smashing a boundary, Tom Curran guided Rajasthan past the winning line as Smith & Co. defeated Punjab by 4 wickets in an absolute thriller

pointer
23:13 IST, September 27th 2020
Another twist on cards?

Bowling the last over, M Ashwin has dismissed Riyan Parag with Rajasthan needed 2 off 4 balls

pointer
23:10 IST, September 27th 2020
Complete Carnage! Tewatia brings up his 50

Just before departing, Rahul Tewatia hammered Punjab bowlers as he brought up his 50 in just 30 balls. Rajasthan need 2 runs off the last over.

pointer
23:06 IST, September 27th 2020
Uthappa's wicket doesn't stop Archer

Archer hits Shami for two maximums, Rajasthan need 8 off 8

pointer
23:05 IST, September 27th 2020
Shami gets another wicket

Dismissing Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Shami bagged another wicket. Jofra Archer walks in to bat

pointer
23:04 IST, September 27th 2020
Tewatia wreaks havoc

Amassing 30 runs off Sheldon Cottrell's 18th over, Tewatia hit the Caribbean bowler for 5 sixes!

pointer
23:01 IST, September 27th 2020
Tewatia smacks two huge maximums

Hurt by Samson's departure, Tewatia seems to have taken things into his hands as he smacked Cottrell for four huge maximums in a row

pointer
22:57 IST, September 27th 2020
Bhogle sums up Samson's innings

 

pointer
22:54 IST, September 27th 2020
Shami gets the better of Samson

Just pressure mounted upon Samson, Mohammad Shami has got the significant wicket of Sanju Samson ending his innings for 85 depriving him of a well-deserved century

pointer
22:51 IST, September 27th 2020
Sanju Storm in Sharjah, again

Sanju Samson strikes Maxwell for two huge sixes in pursuit of the mammoth total. Rajasthan need 63 off 24  

