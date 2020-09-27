IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan Defeat Punjab By 4 Wickets, Register 2nd Win On Trot

With the addition Jos Buttler to the squad, Rajasthan gear up to battle KL Rahul-led Punjab at Sharjah in the 9th match of IPL 2020 which is expected to be a complete run feast

23:16 IST, September 27th 2020 Rajasthan defeat Punjab by 4 wickets Smashing a boundary, Tom Curran guided Rajasthan past the winning line as Smith & Co. defeated Punjab by 4 wickets in an absolute thriller

23:13 IST, September 27th 2020 Another twist on cards? Bowling the last over, M Ashwin has dismissed Riyan Parag with Rajasthan needed 2 off 4 balls

23:10 IST, September 27th 2020 Complete Carnage! Tewatia brings up his 50 Just before departing, Rahul Tewatia hammered Punjab bowlers as he brought up his 50 in just 30 balls. Rajasthan need 2 runs off the last over.

23:06 IST, September 27th 2020 Uthappa's wicket doesn't stop Archer Archer hits Shami for two maximums, Rajasthan need 8 off 8

23:05 IST, September 27th 2020 Shami gets another wicket Dismissing Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Shami bagged another wicket. Jofra Archer walks in to bat

23:04 IST, September 27th 2020 Tewatia wreaks havoc Amassing 30 runs off Sheldon Cottrell's 18th over, Tewatia hit the Caribbean bowler for 5 sixes!

23:01 IST, September 27th 2020 Tewatia smacks two huge maximums Hurt by Samson's departure, Tewatia seems to have taken things into his hands as he smacked Cottrell for four huge maximums in a row

22:57 IST, September 27th 2020 Bhogle sums up Samson's innings Sanju Samson is an artist. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

22:54 IST, September 27th 2020 Shami gets the better of Samson Just pressure mounted upon Samson, Mohammad Shami has got the significant wicket of Sanju Samson ending his innings for 85 depriving him of a well-deserved century