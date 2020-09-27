Jos Buttler Returns To Rajasthan Squad For Punjab Clash, Fans Predict Storm In Sharjah

With just hours to go for Rajasthan's clash against Punjab, fans have predicted a high-scoring blitzkrieg from Smith & Co. with the addition of English batsman Jos Buttler. Ending his quarantine period, Jos Buttler would be available for selection in the clash with Punjab, however, it remains to be seen if Steve Smith would tinker with his winning combination to make space for Jos Buttler. Given the short boundaries at Sharjah, which witnessed the Sanju Storm, a few days ago, Buttler's selection seems inevitable which is why fans have predicted another storm to hit Sharjah later tonight.

Buttler had his first net session on Sunday ahead of the game and could be seen timing the ball to perfection. The wicketkeeper-batsman smacked a couple of big shots as he trained before the game. Here's how fans reacted to Buttler's inclusion in the Rajasthan squad:

Jos Buttler is trending...and he hasn’t even started smashing yet. 😌#HallaBol | #RRvKXIP — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 27, 2020

Other Teams reaction after watching Jos Buttler playing in nets :- pic.twitter.com/0RVAoim6lA — Prem #RR (@nawaabshahab) September 24, 2020

It will be Jos Buttler vs Cottrell........... waiting for something simillar to this from JOS...... pic.twitter.com/QcWPf0om6J — Durgesh Singh mertiya 🇮🇳🇮🇳🚩 (@Durgesh46043709) September 27, 2020

Jos Buttler is Back❤️

Cant wait to see Jos Fireworks💗 pic.twitter.com/P7H86wopI3 — Abhishek (@its_abhishek7) September 27, 2020

Really Excited: Jos Buttler

Rajasthan's wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has said that he is expecting a really tough match against KL Rahul-led Punjab in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

"Great to get a win on the board, the team played fantastically well in the first game. It was an outstanding batting performance and a fantastic bowling performance in tough bowling conditions. I am really excited to play my first game, it was great to be back in training with the boys, there's a great vibe around the team so I'm really looking forward to taking the field. The atmosphere and energy around the squad is fantastic, obviously lots of confidence after that first game," Buttler said in an official release issued by the Rajasthan franchise.

"The training has been very energetic, guys are lively and enjoying each other's company. So yeah good atmosphere around, expecting a really tough match against Punjab. Obviously a fantastic team, KL Rahul was in exceptional form the other night against Bangalore, so he will be a key wicket as always and I think we'll see another potentially high-scoring game at Sharjah with small boundaries and the dew factor coming in. Can't wait to get back out there," he added.

