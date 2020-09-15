IPL 2020: MS Dhoni & Co. Pull Off A Rajinikanth Special During CSK's Jersey Launch

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be in the perfect frame of mind heading into IPL 2020. 'Captain Cool' will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time in over 14 months as he prepares himself to lead the Chennai Super Kings. However, before MS Dhoni leads his team from the front, he was seen shaking a leg with another senior player Shane Watson during the team's official jersey launch.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, the three-time IPL winners had posted a video of their official jersey launch where Mahi, Watson, and Murali Vijay can be seen breaking into an impromptu dance in a typical 'Whistle Podu' style. What really stands out here is that the Dhoni & Co. are dancing by holding the collar of their respective jerseys which is one of the trademark dance moves in the South Indian film industry.
By the look of it, it seems that the Chennai players are supposedly copying the dance moves of 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth.
CSK had captioned the image as 'The most wanted piece of #yellove is back in stock just in the nick of time!'
The most wanted piece of #yellove is back in stock just in the nick of time!😍 Check out: https://t.co/7FmhBnni6O 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu @thesouledstore pic.twitter.com/zq97GayRVM— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 15, 2020
The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.
Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Monstrous Six Leaves CSK Team-mate Murali Vijay Spellbound; Watch
