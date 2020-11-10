IPL 2020: Mumbai Successfully Defend Title Against Delhi; Win Trophy For Record 5th Time

Mumbai made easy work of their title defence against defiant Delhi in the summit clash of the Dream11 IPL 2020 by five wickets in a one-sided affair at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday night. By the virtue of this win, the title-holders have won the IPL crown for a record fifth time.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 65 powers Delhi to 156/7

Delhi were reduced to 22/3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their maiden final appearance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then added 96 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock of a 50-ball 65 as Delhi finished their innings at 156/7 from their 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma anchors Mumbai's run chase

In reply, Iyer's opposite number Rohit Sharma successfully anchored Mumbai's run chase as he toyed around with the Delhi bowlers by smashing them to all parts of the ground. The 'Hitman' played a spectacular knock of a 51-ball 68 at a strike rate of 133.33 including five boundaries and four maximums. Apart from anchoring the innings, the elegant opener was also involved in a couple of good partnerships with his opening partner Quinton de Kock & Suryakumar Yadav.

When Rohit was eventually dismissed in the 17th over it appeared that Delhi would somehow stage a comeback in the contest but it was not to be as Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya helped the reigning champions cross the finish line with 8 balls to spare.

