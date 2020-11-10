Home
Suryakumar Yadav Sacrifices His Wicket To Prolong Rohit Sharma's Stay In The Middle

Suryakumar Yadav sacrificed his wicket to prolong his skipper Rohit Sharma's stay in the middle against Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final on Tuesday.

IPL 2020

Suryakumar Yadav sacrificed his wicket after a harakiri in the middle with skipper Rohit Sharma during the Dream11 IPL 2020 final against Delhi at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. 

Selfless Surya

This happened in the 11th over of Mumbai's run chase that was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. On the penultimate ball of that over, the 'Hitman' punched one off the backfoot and took off for a non-existent single which was never on in the first place. However, it is too late as Pravin Dubey collects the ball and throws it towards stumper Rishabh Pant. But, what had really stood out here is that Surya decided to run towards the strikers' end so that his captain does not lose his wicket and was eventually run for a short but an impactful knock of a 20-ball 19. 

Even the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle heaped praise on the number three batsman. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the versatile cricket pundit wrote that it was indeed excellent from Yadav as he had realised that it was the captain's mistake but showed no emotion as he sacrificed his wicket in an IPL final.

Watch the video here:

Skipper Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 65 powers Delhi to 156/7

Delhi were reduced to 22/3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their maiden final appearance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then added 96 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock of a 50-ball 65 as Delhi finished their innings at 156/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the title-holders in the driver's seat to retain their title as skipper Rohit Sharma has scored an outstanding half-century and is still going strong. 

READ: Shikhar Dhawan Loses Wicket Attempting A Reckless Slog-sweep In Grand Finale

 

