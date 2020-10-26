IPL 2020: 'Navdeep Saini Split His Webbing', Shares Bangalore Physio On The Pacer's Injury

Bangalore's head physiotherapist Evan Speechly has spoken on the injury that one of their star pacers Navdeep Saini has suffered during their Dream11 IPL 2020 league match against southern rivals Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday.

It so happened that Saini ended up injuring his right-hand thumb during the last ball of the 18th over as a result of which he had to walk off the field.

'Saini has split his webbing': Physio

"Saini has split his webbing in the last ball there. He obviously got hit on the thumb on the right hand. He has just split the webbing over there, fortunately, we had a good hand surgeon, he stitched up nicely. So we could just monitor over the night and check it after getting ready for the next game," said Speechly.

"Virat four-five years ago he had it in Kolkata, we managed to stop the bleeding and he smashed a 100 after we got a plastic surgeon who had stitched it," he continued.

"Unfortunately you cannot compare the two injuries. Some people can manage it and some can't. Its also because Saini's injury is on his bowling hand so it puts a lot of pressure on him so I cannot be sure when he will be good to go, I am hoping that he will be good to play in the next game and the rest of the tournament," Speechly further said.

The young speedster has so far picked up five scalps in 11 matches.

Chennai avenge their reverse fixture loss

Bangalore could only manage to post 145/6 in their 20 overs despite an 82-run third-wicket stand between skipper Virat Kohli (50) and AB de Villiers (39) after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

In reply, young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored Chennai's run chase with his maiden IPL half-century (65)* as the former champions got past the finish line by eight wickets and eight balls to spare.

Virat Kohli & Co. will next be seen in action against the title-holders Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

(Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPL)

(With ANI Inputs)

