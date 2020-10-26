Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Jofra Archer For Dominating Personal Rivalry Over David Warner

Australian opener David Warner is one of the most explosive batsmen in the world. The southpaw, who is known for his attacking approach, never shies from taking bowlers on. However, there have been a few bowlers who have cracked the code to dismiss Warner. If there's one bowler across formats who has successfully managed to make the Australian his bunny, it is England speedster Jofra Archer.

Sachin Tendulkar speaks in length about Jofra Archer's bowling

The Englishman once again dismissed his new 'bunny' during Match 40 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, October 22 in Dubai. Archer bowled a terrific back of a length delivery which moved enough to take the outside edge of Warner's willow as Ben Stokes completed a sharp catch at second slip to send the Hyderabad skipper packing for 4.

This is not the first time that Archer has claimed David Warner's wicket in the ongoing tournament. The Rajasthan pacer had dismissed Warner in the first fixture between the two sides at the same venue on Sunday, October 11 when he cleaned up the Australian for 48. Notably, Warner has managed only seven runs against Archer in two Dream11 IPL 2020 matches.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was in awe of Archer's performance as he called him 'a joy to watch'. The Master Blaster uploaded a video on his Twitter account where he reckoned that Archer has always looked to get wickets. Tendulkar added that Archer is aggressive upfront, he has done his warm-ups and in the very first over, one gets to see him hitting the 150 km/hr mark.

Tendulkar further said that Archer is getting batters out by bowling at good pace. He also said that batsmen are not slogging and getting out but it's Archer's terrific bowling that is getting them out. Surprisingly, Tendulkar couldn't give any solution or advice to Warner for tackling his English nemesis as he opined that David Warner can't do much in the face of such blistering pace, steep bounce and away movement.

.@JofraArcher has been brilliant in this year’s @ipl and has been looking to pick wickets.



He has also troubled @davidwarner31 with his searing pace and pinpoint accuracy across formats this year.



Here are my thoughts on how Jofra manages it!#RR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/qMUUhRoMfg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajasthan are currently at the sixth spot on the Dream11 IPL points table with 10 points to their name. According to the Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule, Steve Smith's men will now take on Punjab on Friday, October 30 in Abu Dhabi in what is a must-win fixture for both sides.

