IPL 2020 Official Promo Released, Netizens Delighted With Touching COVID-19 Message: Watch

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just 16 days away and finally, the official IPL broadcasters have released a new promo for the IPL 2020. The promotional campaign for IPL 2020 has been named ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’. The cheering promo showcased the spirit of India, which is trying to make a comeback after the disastrous COVID-19 pandemic. According to InsideSport, the new IPL promotional campaign has been conceptualized by the in-house team of Star Sports.

IPL new promo: IPL broadcasters launch promotional campaign named ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’

Let’s end this wait as we started it – #Together!



Here’s the #Dream11IPL campaign you’ve all been waiting for - #EkSaathWaaliBaat!#Dream11IPL 2020 starts on Sep 19 at 7:30 PM on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/T2uRAoIW5y — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 2, 2020

Previously, before the IPL 2020 was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Star Sports had launched Khel Bolega TVC for the 13th edition of the cricketing carnival. The Khel Bolega promo pointed out that the IPL 2020 will clearly end the response to all the chatter (#BolBakar) surrounding the IPL, where a player's performances will speak for themselves. The main hashtag for the campaign was #KhelBolega, which means “The game will do the talking”.

The fans have upped their banter game to the next level for #VIVOIPL 2020! 🤯🤯🤯



Which emoji describes your banter the best - 😈 or 🤡?

Tell us and tune in on March 29 jab #KhelBolega, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/cWStdZYxLE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2020

The IPL 2020 is set to commence on September 19 with the final slated to be played on November 10. The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The cricketing extravaganza will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2020 will be broadcasted in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali apart from English. All the IPL 2020 franchises have already started gearing up for the tournament and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the players.

CRED signs up as IPL sponsors for the upcoming 2020 season

With TATA Motors and Unacademy already on board and the arrival of CRED as IPL sponsors, the BCCI has filled the miminum three sponsorship slots that were present during the IPL 2019. According to InsideSport estimates, the BCCI will earn ₹120 crore this season from the three partnership slots filled by Tata Motors, Unacademy and CRED.

While speaking to InsideSport, a BCCI official said that the board is extremely pleased that they have filled two official partnership slots, which clearly shows the inherent strength of 'Brand IPL'. He added that the board's only deficit this year will be on account of title sponsorship, which was lost because of unfortunate and unprecedented circumstances.

