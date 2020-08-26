IPL 2020 Broadcasters Sign Dream11 As Co-presenting Sponsor Along With Amazon, PhonePe?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) bagged the sponsorship rights for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on August 18. The Indian board signed a deal worth ₹222 crores with Indian fantasy gaming giants, Dream11. Recent reports now indicate that the official broadcasters of the IPL 2020, i.e. Star India, has also signed in new co-presenting partners for the much-awaited tournament, including Dream11.

IPL 2020 gets new co-presenting sponsors after IPL Dream11 deal

According to a report by InsideSport, Star India is learnt to have finalised co-presenting sponsorship agreements with a few more brands so far. Apart from the IPL Dream11 deal finalised by BCCI for title sponsorship, the tournament broadcasters have roped in Amazon and PhonePe to fill some of their co-presenting partnership slots. The report further states that Star India have closed deals or is either on the verge of closing new deals with Coca Cola, MRF, Mondolez, Asian Paints and ITC Foods as well.

The information available with the InsideSport suggests that each co-presenting partner is shelling out ₹130-₹140 crore. On the other hand, the associate packages are kept in the ₹70-₹80 crore. As per several approximations, the IPL 2020 broadcasters have already sold 45 to 50 percent of the total inventory through the aforementioned signings.

Earlier, the BCCI had to make way with the China-based mobile manufacturing company VIVO. VIVO were originally signed in as IPL 2020 sponsors for a deal worth ₹440 crore. However, the political tensions between India and China that ignited after the skirmish at Galwan Valley in May prompted the Indian board to bring Dream11, an Indian company, onboard as a replacement.

IPL 2020: BCCI announces IPL Dream11 deal for 2020 season

IPL 2020: IPL schedule and dates announced by BCCI

Apart from making the IPL Dream11 deal announcement, the BCCI also announced the dates and venue for the IPL 2020 season earlier this month. The tournament is currently on course to be played between September 19 and November 10 and it will be played across three venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament was originally intended to be held in India back in March but the ongoing pandemic forced the BCCI to bring about a change in IPL schedule.

IPL 2020: BCCI confirms IPL schedule

