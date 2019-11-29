IPL 2020: Parthiv Patel's Cheeky Jibe To RCB On Instagram Polarizes Fans

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel seemed unhappy with the latest post by RCB’s Instagram handle. Patel is one of RCB's retained players for the 2020 season. However, many have questioned his place in the side due to his inconsistency at the top of the order across seasons.

Parthiv Patel unimpressed with RCB on Instagram

RCB's Instagram handle posted a picture on Thursday of Patel and young opener Devdutt Padikkal and asked the fans to choose one between them to open alongside skipper Virat Kohli if the team had to chase a gigantic total of 240.

Fans started coming up with their picks and that’s when an irked Patel asked the franchise as to why they wished the team conceded 239 runs in the first place.

Padikkal has been in red-hot form for Karnataka in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The opening batsman is currently the top-scorer in the tournament, having scored 461 runs in 10 outings at an impeccable average of 65.86. He has hit one century and four fifties in the tournament so far. Patel, on the other hand, had done reasonably well for the Royal Challengers in the IPL 2019.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to win their first-ever IPL title next year. They have not been able to perform consistently in the tournament and are one of the only three teams who are yet to lay their hands on the coveted title. That's why they have roped in Mike Hesson and Simon Katich in their coaching staff. RCB have made it to final thrice but have ended up second best each time.

They last made it to the final in 2016, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad after RCB's talismanic captain Virat Kohli scored nearly 1,000 runs that season. Since then, the Bangalore-based outfit has only finished in the bottom half of the points table. They have been arguably the worst-performing team in the last three years.

