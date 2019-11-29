Rahul Dravid Pays Biggest Tribute To Current Indian Pace Attack, Calls It The 'best Ever'

The Indian pacers have been lethal in their display of fast bowling and have wreaked havoc in the last two years. Earlier, when it came to home Test series, it was the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja who used to bamboozle the batsmen and win the matches for India. However, now it is the pacers who are dominating the proceedings for India at home in the game's longest format.

The trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav bagged all 20 wickets in the recently concluded pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Looking at the red-hot form of Indian pacers, Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid expressed confidence at India's pacers becoming role models for generations to come.

Rahul Dravid rates Indian quicks

While speaking to a leading Indian media daily, Dravid lauded former cricketers like Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan for leading the way with fast bowling in India individually. However, he went on to say that as an overall group, India’s current bowling attack is one of the best that the country had ever produced. Dravid highlighted that the trio’s success would help emerging players take fast bowling more seriously than they previously used to.

He also went on to pick a few pacers who are coming through the ranks according to him. The India U-19 and India A coach suggested that young fast bowlers such as Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Ishan Porel had the potential to make their way to the international stage. Dravid's judgement is widely considered to be crucial in determining the future of Indian cricket as he is also the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

After defeating Bangladesh, India have extended their lead at the top of World Test Championship table. The Men in Blue are poised first on the table with 360 points. Indian bowlers have played a vital role in steering their side to the top of the table. In India’s journey to becoming the No.1 Test team in ICC rankings, the world has witnessed many batting line-ups getting rattled by their pacers.

