IPL 2020: Rajasthan Have A Special Twitter Bio For Rahul Tewatia After His Punjab Heroics

Acknowledging the heroics of Rahul Tewatia against Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Rajasthan changed their Twitter bio to pay tribute to the 27-year-old all-rounder. Tewatia, who had struggled to even time the ball in the first 20 deliveries that he had faced, seemed to have activated the 'Beast' mode in the death overs when he clobbered pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over. He scored a 31-ball 53 at a strike rate of 170.97 that included seven maximums.

'Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia': Rajasthan

After Sunday night's edge-of-the-seat thriller, the former champions changed their Twitter bio that now reads 'Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia'.

The 2008 winners might have come out with this caption considering the global pandemic that has done a lot of damage this year and at the same time hoping that the year would end on a good note.

Here is Rajasthan's new Twitter bio:

Even the netizens were mesmerized after having gone through Steve Smith & Co.'s new bio. Here are a few of the reactions.

Centurion Mayank Agarwal helps Punjab post a mammoth 223/2

Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal notched up his maiden IPL century. Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal notched up his maiden IPL century. Agarwal brought up his fifty off just 26 deliveries and at the same time, it was also the opening batsman's second half-century in this tournament. However, all it took him was 19 deliveries to score the next 50 runs as he reached the three-figure mark in just 45 balls.

The Indian Test specialist added 183 runs for the opening wicket with captain KL Rahul who played a great second fiddle on this occasion. Unfortunately, Mayank could not be out in the middle till the end as he was caught by Sanju Samson at deep mid-wicket off Tom Banton in the 17th over. He walked back for an outstanding 50-ball 106 that included 10 boundaries and seven maximums at a strike rate of 212. Some big-hitting from the middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran towards the backend of the innings helped Punjab post a mammoth total of 223/2 from their 20 overs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajatshan's unbeaten streak continues

In reply, Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith kept his team's hopes alive with a brilliant half-century while Sanju Samson once again made his bat do the talking as he scored a 42-ball 85.

Jofra Archer also hit Mohammed Shami for a couple of sixes in the penultimate over and even though the premier pacer accounted for Tewatia in the same over, it was too late by then as the inaugural edition's champions registered a comfortable win in the end.

By the virtue of this win, Rajasthan's unbeaten streak continues in this tournament as they have now won both of their opening games.

