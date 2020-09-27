IPL 2020: Rajasthan Chase Down Highest Total In IPL History, Defeat Punjab By 4 Wickets

Rajasthan did the unthinkable as they pulled off a famous win over Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth total of 224, the former champions got over the finish line by six wickets and four balls to spare.

Centurion Mayank Agarwal helps Punjab post a mammoth 223/2

Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal notched up his maiden IPL century. Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal notched up his maiden IPL century. Agarwal brought up his fifty off just 26 deliveries and at the same time, it was also the opening batsman's second half-century in this tournament. However, all it took him was 19 deliveries to score the next 50 runs as he reached the three-figure mark in just 45 balls.

The Indian Test specialist added 183 runs for the opening wicket with captain KL Rahul who played a great second fiddle on this occasion. Unfortunately, Mayank could not be out in the middle till the end as he was caught by Sanju Samson at deep mid-wicket off Tom Banton in the 17th over. He walked back for an outstanding 50-ball 106 that included 10 boundaries and seven maximums at a strike rate of 212. Some big-hitting from the middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran towards the backend of the innings helped Punjab post a mammoth total of 223/2 from their 20 overs.

Rahul Tewatia helps Rajasthan snatch victory from jaws of defeat

In reply, Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith kept his team's hopes alive with a brilliant half-century while Sanju Samson once again made his bat do the talking as he scored a 42-ball 85.

However, it was Rahul Tewatia who changed his team's fortunes completely as he struck pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over. He scored a 31-ball 53 at a strike rate of 170.97 that included seven maximums.

Jofra Archer also hit Mohammed Shami for a couple of sixes in the penultimate over and even though he accounted for Tewatia, it was too late by then as the inaugural edition's champions registered a comfortable win in the end.

By the virtue of this win, Rajasthan's unbeaten streak continues in this tournament as they have now won both of their opening games.

