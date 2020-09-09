IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Unveil Their Official Jersey For The Tournament, See Pics

Rajasthan Royals will be hoping to go all the way and win their second IPL trophy in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway on September 19. However, just days before the tournament the Rajasthan franchise has decided to unveil their new jersey after three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore and the title-holders Mumbai Indians unveiled their new kits ahead of the marquee event.

'Official matchday jersey': Rajasthan Royals

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Royals had posted a video that had some twists and turns. The video starts with a parachuter bringing a parcel in a backpack as youngster Riyan Parag reveals the 2008 champions will be unveiling their official jersey. All the Rajasthan players are seen enjoying themselves on the beach and that is when the parachuter's presence grabs their attention. The parachuter then supposedly does some kind of acrobatics that leave the players puzzled and when he finally lands on the ground, Parag opens the backpack and takes three RR jerseys. He keeps one with him and hands the other two to the new recruits Robin Uthappa and David Miller.

The inaugural edition winners captioned it as 'Official matchday jersey for IPL 2020 has literally LANDED'. Watch the video here.

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, the Royals will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on September 22. RR will be led by Steve Smith. However, it has been reported that ace all-rounder Ben Stokes might miss the first part of the tournament due to personal issues.

Meanwhile, the Royals would be hoping for a revival in their fortunes after having unveiled their official jersey as they have not succeeded in replicating the same performance post the inaugural edition in 2008 where the Australian spin legend Shane Warne had led them to their first and only triumph in the cash-rich event.

