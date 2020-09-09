IPL 2020: Ramiz Raja Reveals Why Big-hitters Will Find It Difficult To Get Going This Year

Ramiz Raja has said that the big-hitters including the likes of Hardik Pandya and Caribbean sensation Kieron Pollard will struggle a lot in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that will get underway on September 19. Justifying the same, Raja said that the big-hitters will find it difficult to get going due to the slow tracks of UAE.

'Big-hitters will struggle': Ramiz Raja

While speaking on a Youtube show named 'Cric Cast', the former Pakistani skipper went on to say that the big-hitters that include the likes of Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, and the Pandya brothers (Hardik) will struggle. He then mentioned that the star Indian all-rounder will find it difficult although he plays spin well and then reckoned that the teams who have a good spin department will do well in the tournament.

At the same time, the 1992 World Cup winner also feels that the team selection in this IPL will be slightly different. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added that fast bowling will be difficult and one will see a lot of variations as well.

IPL 2020: Arch-rivals MI & CSK to start the proceedings

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is nearly two weeks away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

