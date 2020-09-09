IPL 2020: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma Smashes It Out Of The Park As Ball Hits A Moving Bus

Rohit Sharma might be in the perfect frame of mind heading into the IPL 2020 that gets underway on September 19. He was seen sweating it out in the nets during the Mumbai Indians' training camp at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai a week before their departure to the UAE. Now, it seems that Rohit is all set to take the bowlers to the cleaners or maybe even out of the park as the marquee tournament nears and it was pretty much evident when he struck a humongous six recently.

'Hits a moving bus': Mumbai Indians

It so happened that during MI's recent practice session in Abu Dhabi, a spinner can be seen bowling to Sharma as he advances down the track and hits him out of the park. However, what really stands out here is that while the 'Hitman' is batting, a bus (supposedly MI's team bus) can be seen moving to the other side and when the Mumbai skipper manages to deposit the ball out of the park, it goes and hits the roof of the bus after which the multiple-time IPL winner raises his arms in delight. It turned out to be a 95-meters six and at the end of the video, someone can be heard saying 'Window Broken'.

Watch the video here.

IPL 2020: Arch-rivals MI & CSK to start the proceedings

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is nearly two weeks away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

