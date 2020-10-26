IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Ben Stokes For His Impactful Century Against Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Ben Stokes after he scored a match-winning century against the title-holders Mumbai during their Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Stokes remained unbeaten on a 60-ball 107 as the 2008 winners kept their Dream11 IPL 2020 playoff hopes alive.

'Big Player, Big Impact!': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster went on to mention that the star English all-rounder's brilliant century made Rajasthan's run chase look very comfortable. At the same time, the Little Master also lauded Sanju Samson for playing an equally important innings as well as for being a perfect batting partner for Stokes.

Big Player, Big Impact!

Brilliant 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ by @benstokes38 to make this chase look very comfortable.@IamSanjuSamson played an equally important innings and he was a perfect partner for Stokes. #RRvMI #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2020

Rajasthan keep their playoff hopes alive

Mumbai had almost suffered a batting collapse when they lost three wickets for 11 runs in a span of two overs after stand-in captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bat first. However, a blistering knock of a 21-ball 60 by Hardik Pandya towards the backend helped the defending champions post a stiff total of 195/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the former champions were reeling at 44/2 after having lost the wickets of a well-set Robin Uthappa and skipper Steve Smith. Stokes (107*) and Samson (54*) then anchored Rajasthan's run chase with an unbeaten 152-run stand for the third wicket as the inaugural edition's champions got past the finish line by 8 wickets and 10 balls to spare.

By the virtue of this win, Rajasthan have managed to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Steve Smith-led side will next be seen in action against an in-form Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The reigning champions on the other hand will be locking horns with Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

