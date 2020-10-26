IPL 2020: Yuzi Chahal Pays A Heartwarming Tribute For His First Captain MS Dhoni

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has a lot of admiration for ex-captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This was evident when Yuzi had pointed towards an empty seat in the Indian team's bus during their New Zealand tour earlier this year and went on to say that the seat is still reserved for 'Mahi Bhaiya' and no one is seated over there.

Months later, the frontline spinner has finally paid a heartwarming tribute to the legendary cricketer as well as his first captain but it was in their respective IPL jerseys this time around.

'Someone who..': Yuzvendra Chahal

Lately, the wrist-spinner has come up with a special dedication for his first skipper, senior, as well as good friend MS Dhoni on Instagram.

In the image, Mahi can be seen giving some kind of advice while Chahal is being a keen listener. The image was captioned as 'Someone who guides me to the right path always.... Mahi bhai'.

Yuzi went on to finish his spell with figures of 1/21 from his four overs at an economy rate of 5.20 whereas, MS Dhoni stayed right till the end during Chennai's run chase. He scored an unbeaten 19 off 21 deliveries that included three boundaries.

It was under MSD's captaincy that the Haryana cricketer had made his international debut back in June 2016.

Bangalore fail to do the double over Chennai

Bangalore could only manage to post 145/6 in their 20 overs despite an 82-run third-wicket stand between skipper Virat Kohli (50) and AB de Villiers (39) after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

In reply, young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored Chennai's run chase with his maiden IPL half-century (65)* as the former champions got past the finish line by eight wickets and eight balls to spare.

Virat Kohli & Co. will next be seen in action against the title-holders Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Chennai, on the other hand, will next be seen in action against the two-time winners Kolkata at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Thursday.

