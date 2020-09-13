IPL 2020: Shane Warne Appointed As RR's Brand Ambassador For Second Straight Year

The 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals have confirmed that former Australian spinner Shane Warne will be its brand ambassador for the second year in a row. Along with it, Warne will also essay the role of team mentor for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Shane's trip to UAE will see him working with the Royals management team to strengthen their international fanbase and wow the Royals existing and potential sponsors with his exceptional cricketing knowledge and foresight.

'It's always a great feeling to be back with Royals': Shane Warne

"On my dual role, it's always a great feeling to be back with Royals, my team, my family. It's exciting to be working across all elements of this franchise that I love. We have worked towards our vision of becoming a global team that fans around the world love and follow," Warne said in an official release issued by Rajasthan Royals. "This season I am looking forward to working as a Team Mentor and joining up with an excellent backroom staff in Zubin Bharucha and Andrew McDonald. Hopefully, we can have a successful season and achieve big things in the coming months," he added.

The spin legend had led RR to an IPL title win in its inaugural edition in 2008. As a Team Mentor, Shane will work alongside Head Coach Andrew McDonald. He has been teammates with Andrew McDonald from 2003-07 for Victoria. He will also join up with Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals, who was with Warne during the inaugural season and together won the tournament back in 2008.

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, the Royals will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on September 22. RR will be led by Steve Smith. However, it has been reported that ace all-rounder Ben Stokes might miss the first part of the tournament due to personal issues.

Meanwhile, the Royals would be hoping for a revival in their fortunes after having unveiled their official jersey as they have not succeeded in replicating the same performance post the inaugural edition in 2008 where the Australian spin legend Shane Warne had led them to their first and only triumph in the cash-rich event.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: Rajasthan Royals)

