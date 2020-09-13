IPL 2020: Varun Aaron Sets An Unrealistic Goal For Himself In The Upcoming Season

Varun Aaron has set an unrealistic goal for himself in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway on September 19. The pacer has been retained by the former champions Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2020. The 13th edition of the cash-rich event will be played in the UAE across three venues- Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi respectively.

Varun Aaron sets an unrealistic goal for himself in IPL 2020

During a Q&A session with ESPN Cricinfo, the speedster was asked which record he would like to break to which he replied by saying that he would like to take more than 16 wickets in a season. For those unaware, Varun had bagged 16 scalps in the 2014 edition of the marquee tournament where he had represented the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore. Varun Aaron did not get enough chances in the 2019 season as he finished with four wickets in five matches.

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, the Royals will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on September 22. RR will be led by Steve Smith. However, it has been reported that ace all-rounder Ben Stokes might miss the first part of the tournament due to personal issues.

Meanwhile, the Royals would be hoping for a revival in their fortunes after having unveiled their official jersey as they have not succeeded in replicating the same performance post the inaugural edition in 2008 where the Australian spin legend Shane Warne had led them to their first and only triumph in the cash-rich event.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)

