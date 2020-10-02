IPL 2020: Skipper Rohit Sharma Hails Mumbai's Convincing Win Over Punjab

Rohit Sharma was a very happy man after the title-holders Mumbai got the better of Punjab during the Dream11 IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The title-holders registered a convincing win by 48 runs to bring their campaign back on track.

'Was a great win': Rohit Sharma

"Was a great win. We didn't start really well, but we always knew with the kind of attack Punjab had we wanted to capitalise. Those two guys they back themselves to get the runs, it's nice to have them in form as well. It wasn't going to be easy with the ball against Punjab's batting line-up. We knew we had to get early wickets and everything went to plan, credit to the bowlers. In the last game, the execution wasn't exactly right at the death with the ball. So we discussed and wanted to improve. I haven't played enough with Boult and Pattinson, so it's difficult to get them on the same page. They have now got an idea of what I need from them and I have got to know them better too. Feels nice to get the runs, but the two points matter more", said Sharma during the post-match interview.

Meanwhile, a gutted Punjab skipper KL Rahul went on to say that his team could have easily registered three wins under their belt.

"Obviously disappointing. Looking back, we could've been three wins out of four. This game, we made some mistakes. Important we come back stronger. Wicket looked good with the new ball. Don't know if it slowed up after that. Another bowling option would be nice - an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. Will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler," he added. KL Rahul also praised Mayank Agarwal's game.

Kieron Pollard who was adjudged the Man of the Match award for his blistering batting performance said that he was happy after his team ended up on the winning side on this occasion.

"Feels good. We were on the losing side last game, so we want to come out on the right side today. It's about what's there in front of you. Look at the bowlers and see how many you want to get, 15 off the over and then you try to go hard. Today Hardik had to come and swing and he showed his prowess. We know sky is the limit in the last 4 overs. Yes, the Sharjah boundaries are small but we got to hit them right and execute really well with the ball too. We can bask in glory for now but we have an important game coming up in a couple of days time", the Caribbean power-hitter said.

