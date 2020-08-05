IPL 2020 Snub Not Something To Regret At All: Ex-RCB Pacer Mitchell Starc

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a tournament which almost every cricketer wants to be a part of. Besides providing youngsters a platform to showcase their abilities, the IPL 2020 is also a lucrative tournament which has changed the fortune of several cricketers. However, there are some cricketers who put their country above the profitable IPL contracts.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: David Warner brutally trolled after mocking Virat Kohli's RCB in latest Instagram post

IPL 2020: Former RCB pacer Mitchell Starc hopes to play IPL next year

One such cricketer is Australian speedster Mitchell Starc. The southpaw was bought for a massive ₹9.4 crore by KKR in IPL 2018 but later got injured. In 2019, Mitchell Starc opted out of IPL auctions to prepare for the ICC Cricket World cup 2019. The lanky pacer once again pulled his name out of IPL 2020 to concentrate on the T20 World Cup which was supposed to take place this year. However, the marquee event was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Mitchell Starc has opened up on the prospect of missing the IPL 2020. According to cricket.com.au, Mitchell Starc reckoned that he doesn’t regret missing IPL 2020. He added that he would rather focus on preparing for the Australian summer. Mitchell Starc also said that he will enjoy watching his teammates play in the IPL.

ALSO READ | SRH skipper David Warner takes a dig at a fan who reckons RCB will win the IPL 2020

Mitchell Starc, however, hoped to play in next year's IPL. Speaking on the same, the 30-year old said that the IPL will be around next year and if he feels the urge or people want him around he’ll consider it. Mitchell Starc further stated that this year he is very comfortable with the decisions he has made. Mitchell Starc has played 27 matches in the IPL where he has picked 34 wickets at a splendid average of 20.38 and an exceptional economy rate of 7.16.

When will IPL start?

Ever since IPL 2020 was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans started wondering 'When will IPL start? To answer the 'When will IPL start' query, the IPL 2020 will start on September 19 and go on till November 10, which was announced in by the BCCI after the Government Council meeting on Sunday. The IPL dates haven't been announced yet. However, the IPL dates are soon expected to be announced after BCCI's meeting with the franchises.

ALSO READ | RCB could end title drought in IPL 2020: Brad Hogg echoes Aakash Chopra's views

IPL sponsors: VIVO not to sponsor IPL 2020

In another major update, although the IPL Governing Council had previously allowed China's smartphone company VIVO to continue as IPL sponsors, the brand has declined to participate in this year's tournament after anti-China sentiments across the country in the aftermath of Galwan valley clash where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. This statement was confirmed by an unnamed IPL Governing Council member to Republic TV on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | RCB to pay AB de Villiers whopping 10 times more in salary than PSL 2020 in IPL this year

IMAGE COURTESY: AP