IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Reckons That Delhi Capitals Can Be The Most Consistent Team

Star pacer Kagiso Rabada reckons that the Delhi Capitals can be the most consistent team in this year's IPL that gets underway on September 19. DC will be banking on the Proteas speedster to provide them with the much-needed breakthroughs at regular intervals.

'Most consistent team': Kagiso Rabada

"We had a really good season in 2019, so I know that we can challenge and win this competition because we came really close last season, so mentally I guess that helps. But also, it is a new tournament so we have to start again and we've got a nice group put together, nice team," Rabada said in an official release issued by Delhi Capitals. "We have to start again and start the whole process, so hopefully we can get off to a good start but win at the end of the season -- we want to be the most consistent team and win at times when we really, really need to win," he added. "It feels good to be running in and to be with some teammates as well. It is of course some old teammates and some new ones," he said post his first nets session with the franchise this season. This situation is quite unique, not a lot of people get to do this. We're in the middle of a desert, playing cricket -- it's something that I didn't think I would ever be able to do. So it's a lot of fun also," the young quickie further added.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

They will be hoping to climb two more steps this time around. Delhi will also have the services of two of their new recruits who are Team India's current Test specialists as well i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

Just like the previous edition, the Capitals will be led by the young skipper Shreyas Iyer and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

DC will kick off their campaign when they lock horns against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 20.

