IPL 2020 Partner Unacademy To Host Session With Kevin Pietersen And AB De Villiers

Amidst media reports that INdian education technology company Unacademy is eyeing the title sponsorship for the IPL 2020, the company has announced that it will now hold a special session with two cricketers. The session is part of Unacademy’s Legends on Unacademy series and will see Kevin Pietersen and AB de Villiers interact with each other. The special session will take place on August 19 at 6 pm.

IPL sponsors contenders Unacademy to hold session with RCB's AB de Villiers

Taking to social media to announce the session, Unacademy revealed the AB de Villiers and Kevin Pietersen will be taking a session together on the platform. The company also invited fans to enrol for the session with the legendary cricketers. Kevin Pietersen shared the news as well, tweeting that the session will be a belter as there is so much to discuss with AB de Villiers on his illustrious career. The South African will next be seen in the IPL 2020 for the RCB, as he seeks to help Virat Kohli’s men register their first title victory. After the special session with the two cricketing icons was announced, several fans also expressed their excitement for the same on social media.

Wednesday 6pm IST!



This will be a belter with @ABdeVilliers17. So much to discuss with such an illustrious career!



Join us on @unacademy! pic.twitter.com/BGm3LPgZ7J — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 17, 2020

IPL sponsors fight set to continue between Tata Sons and Unacademy

The title sponsor for the IPL 2020 contest has been consistently making the headlines ever since VIVO dropped out of the tournament. Referring to the decision, Sourav Ganguly had said that the suspension of the title sponsorship deal with the Chinese company is just a ‘blip’. Sourav Ganguly also dismissed the talk of any financial crisis that may arise due to VIVO backing out of IPL 2020.

Cant wait to see them! — Gaurang chakrabarti (@gaurangchacks) August 17, 2020

With the BCCI inviting applications for the new title sponsorship rights for the IPL 2020, speculation has been rife on who will become the final choice. Media reports suggested that the BCCI is keen on roping in an Indian sponsor, with the presence of Chinese IPL sponsors already triggering a controversy earlier. While Unacademy is already a partner of the IPL 2020, press reports had suggested that the fight is now between Tata Sons and the education technology company when it comes to the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020.

An Economic Times report suggested that the Unacademy is ready to become the title sponsor of IPL 2020, as the company looks to associate with the famous tournament and expand its brand outreach.

The IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19, with the final scheduled for November 10. The entire tournament will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates. Several teams have already started training for the IPL 2020, with the teams expected to fly out to the UAE soon.

