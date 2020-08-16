IPL 2020: RCB's 2nd Current Highest Wicket-taker 63 Wickets Behind All-time Leader

After a four-month hiatus, the IPL 2020 is set to be back with the cash-rich league all set to begin action on September 19. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by Team India skipper Virat Kohli, will hope to end their franchise's title drought and make the most out of their business during the auction. RCB are one of the only three teams yet to win the trophy and Virat Kohli and co. will hope to break the duck in the IPL 2020.

IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal second in the list of RCB wicket-takers, 70 behind all-time leader

RCB and Virat Kohli will bank on Yuzvendra Chahal during the IPL 2020 to get them regular wickets as they look to end their barren run. Chahal, who joined with RCB in 2014, has established as one of the premier leg-spinners in the country and has been one of the most consistent white-ball bowlers in recent years. In 84 games for RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 100 wickets at an average of 23.18 and boasts of a strike-rate of 17.87.

The 30-year-old has picked up two four-wicket hauls during his time at RCB and is the highest wicket-taker in the franchise's history. Among his IPL 2020 teammates, no player has more than 50 wickets for RCB, with Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav picking up 37 and 28 wickets for RCB respectively. The gap of 63 wickets between Chahal and Steyn shows RCB's bowling woes in the competition's history, which has let them down.

Yadav, however, has more wickets than Yuzvendra Chahal throughout the course of IPL career, having picked up 119 wickets in 119 games so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal is some way off the top of the leading wicket-takers list in the IPL. Ahead of the IPL 2020, Chahal is 14th on the list behind the likes of Vinay Kumar and Zaheer Khan. Mumbai Indians legend Lasith Malinga tops the list with 170 wickets in just 122 matches, followed by Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra and Chennai Super Kings trio Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh and Dwayne Bravo. Team India regulars Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar take the next sports, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders star Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

On spin-friendly tracks in the UAE, Yuzvendra Chahal will hope to make the most of the conditions to help RCB to title glory. The Bangalore franchise has made some key additions to their side in the auction, bringing in the likes of Kane Richardson, Isuru Udana and Chris Morris. The team has also added some batting firepower signing Australian captain Aaron Finch and young wicket-keeper Joshua Phillipe along with domestic youngsters Pavan Deshpande and Shahbaz Ahmed.

(Image Courtesy: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram)