IPL 2020 Sponsors: #BoycottIPL Trends On Twitter After BCCI Retains VIVO Deal

IPL 2020 has found itself thrust into controversy just over a month before its commencement. On Sunday, the IPL Governing Council announced that the competition will retain all its sponsors for IPL 2020. This includes Chinese company VIVO, which will continue its title sponsorship role. The BCCI VIVO deal began in 2017 when the Chinese company signed a five-year deal with the BCCI as the major sponsor of the league worth ₹2,199 crore The decision to retain a Chinese company as the sponsor attracted wrath from fans online, as #BoycottIPL began trending on Twitter after the announcement was made.

BCCI VIVO deal to continue, all sponsors remain

Shame on @BCCI @IPL for not scrapping Chinese companies (including @Vivo_India ) from sponsorship.

Your business and hunger for money is more important than the lives of 20 martyrs. Good to see.🙂🙂 @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia should look into the matter.#boycottIPL #shameonBCCI — Hritam Nath (@Nathu_vai) August 2, 2020

The BCCI announced on Sunday that it has decided to retain all sponsors for IPL 2020. This meant that past sponsors like Chinese mobile manufacturer VIVO and other companies having Chinese investments like Paytm will be part of the sponsors' list for IPL 2020. After the decision was announced, a Governing Council member speaking to PTI said that all he can say is that all sponsors are with them and that hopefully, everyone can read between the lines. The decision to not sever ties with Chinese companies has proven to be a contentious one thus far, particularly in light of the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops.

#BoycottIPL Now govt will have to clarify how come the Chinese brands are going to subscribe the IPL 2020 ? When govt is pitching for banning Chinese apps and stopping imports of goods from China , how come Chinese companies be sponsoring IPL ? @narendramodi please clarify — AP🇮🇳Akshay Pradhan🇮🇳 (@akhsaypradhan) August 2, 2020

Fans target BCCI VIVO deal and Sourav Ganguly as #BoycottIPL trends on Twitter

#BoycottIPL is trending



Le Chinese Company Sponsors be like: pic.twitter.com/rYf8iTZFHW — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) August 2, 2020

Soon after it was revealed that the BCCI VIVO deal will continue for IPL 2020, #BoycottIPL started trending on Twitter. Many cricket fans expressed their disappointment at the decision while also questioning Sourav Ganguly on the same. Fans tweeted about the issue, while also sharing memes to question why a Chinese company is associated with the Indian tournament.

A fan wrote that this is a shameful act by the BCCI, who are refraining from cancelling their sponsorship deal with the Chinese companies as they are greedy for money. Another fan tweeted that if the whole country is boycotting China, why isn't BCCI doing the same. He also wrote that cricket fans will then resort to boycotting IPL 2020. One fan tweeted that the BCCI does not care about the soldiers on the border, as they are continuing their ties with sponsorship companies despite the death of Indian soldiers.

Soldiers die on borders but these people only care for money#boycottipl#Anti_National_IPL

pic.twitter.com/nqU2ywYWgk — Yuvraj Singh🇮🇳 (@yuvraj_sogarwal) August 2, 2020

Many fans also targeted Sourav Ganguly. Cricket supporters expressed their views on the issue by tweeting about it and tagging Sourav Ganguly. One fan, while referring to the BCCI VIVO deal questioned why the BCCI is going ahead with the deal despite the boycott China movement that has been going on in the country. Several fans also shared hilarious memes to protest against the decision. Fans called for the BCCI to be “Vocal for Local.”

When will IPL begin?

In addition to the information about the retention of sponsorship, the Governing Council also announced the IPL dates for the mega-tournament. A BCCI statement announcing the IPL dates disclosed that IPL 2020 will take place from September 19 to November 10. According to the disclosure, the IPL 2020 matches will take place at three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, subject to government approval.

