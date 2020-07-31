IPL 2020 Under The Scanner After Annual World Rugby 7's Gets Cancelled In Dubai: Report

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 19. After months of delay due to the coronavirus-induced global pandemic, the IPL 2020 officials and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently came up with a launch date and a venue for the high-profile tournament. The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising coronavirus-positive cases in the country.

VIVO IPL schedule: IPL 2020 in danger after rising UAE corona cases

While the BCCI and IPL 2020 officials deemed UAE as a safe venue option to host the T20 event, World Rugby recently decided to cancel their annual Rugby Seven Series in the country. According to the most recent UAE corona cases updates, around 302 new coronavirus positive patients emerged in the desert country on July 30 to take their overall tally to 60,223.

Statistically, the situation is better in UAE than in India, where the positive cases have risen to over 1.6 million. However, the World Rugby Seven Series cancellation fuels the question - 'How is UAE then deemed as a safe option for IPL 2020 by BCCI when it is not considered fit to host rugby matches by the rugby body?'

According to a report by InsideSport, one of the officials in the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) recently confirmed that they are constantly in touch with the UAE government. The publication contacted with ECB Secretary General Mubashshir Usmani who said that the government sees no issue in successfully hosting the IPL 2020 in the country. He added that while he has no idea as to why the Rugby series got cancelled, he said that everything has opened up in UAE and things are “completely in control”.

When is IPL 2020 starting: VIVO IPL schedule announcement on August 2

The VIVO IPL schedule is expected to be announced on Sunday, August 2 through a teleconference meeting. The meeting will be held between IPL 2020 Governing Council and BCCI members. Apart from announcing the VIVO IPL schedule, the officials will also churn out several biosecurity measures which are to be followed by the players at the impending T20 event.

IPL 2020: Return of MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical break from competitive cricket since July 2019. His return to the game through IPL 2020 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the tournament. MS Dhoni’s high-profile return to the field is expected to generate much interest and viewership from his fans.

