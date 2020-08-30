IPL 2020: Title-holders Mumbai Indians Unveil Their New Jersey Ahead Of The Marquee Event

Title-holders Mumbai Indians are trying their level best to ensure that they successfully defend their title and win it for a record fifth time in the UAE. This was seen during their practice session at RCP last week when all the players were seen giving their 100% in the nets. Now, MI have decided to make one more important change as they look to win an IPL title in an even year and that is to opt for a new jersey.

'Our official jersey': Mumbai Indians

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the four-time champions posted a video of the Indian dancer ‘Hydroman’carrying some underwater dance moves by donning the brand new jersey of the Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai franchise then mentioned that the wait is over as they have finally unveiled their official jersey ahead of the IPL 2020.



The outfit features shades of blue and gold. The management overhauled the colour of the same by inflicting darker shades of blue, being the dominant and primary colour.

MI in IPL 2020

The Mumbai Indians players had reached UAE last week and Rohit Sharma & Co. are staying at St Regis, Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma was seen sweating it out during the training camp that had taken place at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai prior to the team's departure to the Middle Eastern country. Rohit who has led MI to four IPL triumphs was seen running as a part of the warm-up exercise before hitting the nets. During the net session, the dashing opener was seen playing a wide range of shots that included his signature pull shot, late cut, hook shot, cover-drive, and a few defensive shots as well.

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

