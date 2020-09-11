IPL 2020: 'Training And Living In The Bubble Is Very Different', Says Leggie Yuzi Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore's frontline spinner Yuzvendra Chahal feels that this year's Indian Premier League will be very different from the usual as there are many challenges for players to deal with due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Yuzi, players who are mentally prepared for the bio-secure environment will have an upper hand in the competition.

'Training and living in the bubble is very different': Chahal

"Training and living in the bubble is very different but we are getting to practice and nothing more than that is needed. These are not normal times and even before the positive cases inside the bubble, precautions were of the utmost level. Yes, I'm mentally prepared to be in the bubble till the situation all over gets back to normal", said Chahal while speaking to ANI. "I'm not thinking too much about the purple cap. I just want to do well and contribute in any way I can for my team whenever I get the chance to perform," he added. "We have a very balanced side with some great additions to our team and certainly Aaron Finch's addition gives us more depth in the batting department," the Haryana wrist-spinner further added.

RCB in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

Kohli & Co. will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 21.

