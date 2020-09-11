IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal Applies The 'Master Lock' On RCB Team Director Mike Hesson

Yuzvendra Chahal will be hoping to prove a point or two in the upcoming edition of the IPL that gets underway on September 19. The batsman will find it difficult to get going due to the slow tracks of UAE and the spinners are expected to play a huge role in their respective team's fortunes and the same is expected from the Haryana wrist-spinner as well. However, just days before the tournament, the frontline spinner is seen having a one-on-one wrestling match with RCB's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson, and no surprises in guessing who was the last man standing.

'& he says no': Yuzvendra Chahal

Taking to social media, Yuzi was seen (jokingly) unleashing his frustration on Hesson for not allowing him to bat in the nets as he posted a couple of images of their one-on-one wrestling match. In one of the images, both Chahal and Mike can be seen taking on each other as both men try their level best to be show anger and ruthless aggression in this hilarious bout. In the next image, it is the leggie who gets the better of the team director as he applies the 'Master Lock' on Hesson and he is unable to break the shackles. The wrist-spinner captioned it as 'When you ask him to open the batting & he says no'.



For those unaware, the Master Lock is a submission maneuver that was used by former WWE Superstar Chris Masters in the 2000s & 2010s.

RCB in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

Kohli & Co. will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 21.

