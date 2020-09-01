IPL 2020 Training Begins For All Teams, Rohit Sharma And Rishabh Pant Look In Top Form

All teams apart from the Chennai Super Kings have begun training, ahead of the IPL 2020, with only a few weeks away for the beginning fo the cricketing extravaganza. The three-times champions CSK are in an extended quarantine period after 13 members of their squad including Indian pacer Deepak Chahar and batsmen Ruturaj Gaekwad tested positive for coronavirus. All other teams have begun their training and have taken to social media to keep their fans engaged and updated while providing some sneak peek into their stay and training

Team1 - Delhi Capitals' preparations reach full swing ahead of IPL 2020

When @RishabhPant17 hears the word 'middle', you know he is going to middle the ball for six 😎#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/KZOyP7Rf4n — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) August 31, 2020

📹 | And... 25167 days later, this is what Day 1️⃣ of training felt like 💙#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/THB38yTUDv — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) August 31, 2020

Delhi Capitals have begun with their preparations for the IPL 2020 after their quarantine period and took to their official social media handles to give their fans a glimpse of their training session. One person to catch the attention of the fans was Rishabh Pant, who showed them the intensity of play they could expect from the Indian keeper throughout the video. The youngster can be seen hitting some lofted shots and fans will look forward to the same.

Team 2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore players look fully fit for the IPL 2020

Good vibes only! 🤩😁



The Royal Challengers got together for the first time after their quarantine in Dubai for a team bonding session!



(1/2)#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/eyVEbrSuLh — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2020

RCB too took to Twitter to share glimpses of their practice session and their players enjoying the quarantine and having a bonding session. Fans could also see one of IPL 2020's fastest pace attack of Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj in training.

Team 3 - Sunrisers Hyderabad undertake training under floodlights

Step 1 - Focus 👀

Step 2 - Focus 💪🏼

Step 3 - Focus 🎯#OrangeArmy @im_manishpandey pic.twitter.com/puTsMkFYZM — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 31, 2020

The Hyderabad franchise had an intense session under the lights as they began their preparations for the IPL 2020. Through SRH's social media accounts, fans got a chance to see Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar hitting the nets and warming up for the season.

Team 4 - Rajasthan Royals continue to sweat it out as they aim for 2nd IPL trophy

The Rajasthan Royals were among the first franchises to begin training and have upped their preparations ahead of an exciting IPL 2020 season. In the posts shared by the Royals, Robin Uthappa and Anuj Rawat were seen playing a few shots in the nets. The fans also got glimpses of Manan Vohra in training.

Team 5 - Mumbai Indians hits nets in full preparation of title defence

👉 🏏 Our picks from the auction, explosive all-rounder Digvijay Deshmukh 💥 and wrist-spinner Prince Balwant Rai 🕸️ are working hard in the nets 👏#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/wampKkpi5c — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 31, 2020

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma looked in great touch as he took the nets and displayed some elegant and classical drives than one would expect from Rohit Sharma. The video of Rohit Sharma by Mumbai Indians would have been a great bliss of joy for all 'Hitman' fans.

Team 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders' youngsters to shine this time?

Feels great to be back in the middle, doing what we do best! It's been a challenging period of quarantine for the Knights, but we all know how important it was for everyone's well-being 💜#SafetyFirst #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2020 #KKR pic.twitter.com/tRsZpQoX7T — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 28, 2020

Young stars M Siddharth and Shivam Mavi were seen training and sweating it out along with the likes of Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

Team 7 - Kings XI continue their training and cooling down sessions

Even Mandy paaji’s sweating looking at Shami bhai pad up! 😅#SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/1yT9BlnfrI — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) August 28, 2020

Kings XI were one of the first teams to start training ahead of an exciting IPL 2020, where the team looks to win its first IPL trophy. Both Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh took to the nets for KXIP. KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami also had a hit and practised some batting.

The IPL 2020 is all set to take place from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the final match set to be held on Tuesday, November 10. Earlier, the tournament was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the ongoing corona pandemic.

Image Credits: AFP