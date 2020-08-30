'Hitman' Rohit Sharma Posts A Video Of Him Enjoying Gully Cricket On National Sports Day

Rohit Sharma is arguably the best white-ball cricketer of this generation. He was recently honored with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award for his outstanding contribution to the sport. However, in the latest video posted by Rohit, he has shown that he would play the gentleman's game anywhere and anytime irrespective of the rules and the format.

'Just have fun': Rohit Sharma

On the occasion of the National Sports Day on Saturday, August 29, Sharma had posted a video on social media (supposedly a throwback) of him playing gully cricket with some young boys and he can also be seen making his bat do the talking as well at regular intervals. However, what really stood out here is that he was also caught behind when he attempted a cut shot of a ball that was bowled outside the off-stump.

The Indian limited-overs vice-captain then mentioned that he will always take up the chance to play the sport that he loves anywhere he goes and that the National Sports Day should encourage everyone to pick up a sport and just have fun.

Rohit Sharma & Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

The Mumbai Indians players had reached UAE last week and Rohit Sharma & Co. are staying at St Regis, Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma was seen sweating it out during the training camp that had taken place at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai prior to the team's departure to the Middle Eastern country. Rohit who has led MI to four IPL triumphs was seen running as a part of the warm-up exercise before hitting the nets. During the net session, the dashing opener was seen playing a wide range of shots that included his signature pull shot, late cut, hook shot, cover-drive, and a few defensive shots as well.

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

