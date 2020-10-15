IPL 2020: Veteran Leggie Imran Tahir Puts Team First Above Himself In A Heartwarming Tweet

Veteran Chennai spinner Imran Tahir said that it is not about his featuring in the playing XI, what is important is that his team wins matches. The star leggie who was retained by the former champions for a third successive season has not played a single game so far for the Men In Yellow and there has been serious speculation as to when the Proteas spinner will be seen in action in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020.

'It's my duty to return favors': Imran Tahir

"When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it's my duty to return favors. It's not about me playing or not it's about my team winning. If I get a chance I will do my best but for me team is important," Tahir tweeted.

Read the leg-spinner's tweet here:

When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it’s my duty do return favors.Its not about me playing or not it’s about my team winning.If I get a chance I will do my best but for me team is important #yellove @ChennaiIPL — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) October 14, 2020

The 41-year-old spinner has played 23 matches for Chennai in the IPL, managing to take 32 wickets with his best figures being 4-12. Tahir finished the 2019 edition of the IPL as the highest wicket-taker with 26 wickets from 17 games. But last year's purple-cap holder is yet to get the nod this season after eight games.

Chennai keep their Dream11 IPL 2020 hopes alive

Chennai earned two precious points that they desperately needed to keep their hopes alive by overcoming southern rivals Hyderabad by 20 runs in the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday.

The three-time winners posted 167/6 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first riding on some stellar batting performances from veterans Ambati Rayudu (41) and Shane Watson (42).

In reply, the Orange Army were reduced to 99/4 on a wicket that was on the slower side. However, Kane Williamson played a sheet anchor's role to near perfection by scoring a blistering 39-ball 57 and once he was dismissed, the lower order failed to make much of an impact and the 2016 champions were eventually restricted to 147/8.

What's next for MS Dhoni & Co.?

By the virtue of this win, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side have moved to the sixth place in the points table with six points from eight matches. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with an in-form Delhi on Saturday, October 17 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

(Image Courtesy: Imran Tahir Twitter)

