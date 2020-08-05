IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Expresses Excitement For ABD Partnership, Fans React With RCB Memes

The IPL 2020 is all set to commence in the UAE from September 19 and will go on till November 10. The 13th edition of the tournament was originally slated to start on March 29, however, the cash-rich league was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the IPL 2020 soon approaching, the franchises are leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves for the tournament.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: BCCI yet to appoint selection panel for Women's Challenge in IPL 2020: Report

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli's latest post on Twitter makes fans come up with hysterical memes

At the same time, players are also expressing their excitement for IPL 2020. Several cricketers took to social media and shared pictures to show how delighted they for the cash-rich league to begin. Another cricketer who is exhilarated for IPL 2020 is RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli took to Twitter and shared a couple of pictures by adding a 'loading' emoji. The first picture features Virat Kohli with his RCB teammate AB de Villiers, which is a still from one of their partnerships on the field. The second is a picture of the RCB team celebrating after the fall of a wicket.

RCB has been the most unfortunate team in the cash-rich league who haven't yet won the title despite making it to the final thrice. As soon as Virat Kohli shared the pictures, fans started trolling the RCB captain and his team by making RCB memes. Let's take a look at a few of the best RCB memes.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: CSK show excitement for IPL 2020 by dressing MS Dhoni and co. in 'Habibi' style

Virat Kohli to trollers indirectly pic.twitter.com/UBmwvizNTD — Nikhil Raj 🇮🇳 (@humans_writes) August 4, 2020

RCB's coach: Virat either win IPL trophy this year or go to jail

Virat and bois : pic.twitter.com/YKjUZidKA0 — INTROVERT (@kafan_chorr) August 4, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 biosecure bubble set to be created, sponsored by Tata Group: Report

RCB have been one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, they have had some high-profile names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli within their ranks but they haven't quite tasted glory. RCB have reached the finals of the IPL on three occasions but haven't managed to get hold of the trophy.

As strong as their batting is, RCB's bowling hasn't really been able to leave an impact in the tournament. Despite posting gigantic totals on the scoreboard, RCB have not managed to defend the total on several occasions. They are often criticized for their dismal bowling performances at the death. Besides Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB doesn't have a match-winning bowler within their ranks.

And despite not living up to expectations, RCB is always considered as favourites going into the tournament. Virat Kohli would look to right his wrongs from the past seasons and his performances along with AB de Villiers' will be key in determining how far RCB go in the tournament. The IPL dates haven't been announced yet. However, the IPL dates are soon expected to be announced after BCCI's meeting with the franchises.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Will Attract No. Of Advertisers Despite COVID-19 As Per Market Experts: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM