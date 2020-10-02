Home
IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan Hails Mumbai Players For Absorbing Pressure Post Win Against Punjab

Zaheer Khan hailed Mumbai players for absorbing pressure post win against Punjab. The reigning champions won the contest by 48 runs

IPL 2020

Mumbai's Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan feels that players absorbed pressure 'very well' in the game against Punjab which the title-holders went on to win by 48 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday. By the virtue of this win, Rohit Sharma & Co. have moved to the summit of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. 

'They absorbed pressure very well': Zaheer Khan

"Everyone has been very in tune with the game, they absorbed pressure very well. I think that was one of the key highlights be it bowling or batting. I think Rohit and Ishan put together a great partnership which was required at that stage. (They) took their time, the conditions were not really easy," Zaheer said in a video posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle.

"Hardik and Pollard that is what they are known for and I think it is great to have the big man in such a form, coming from the tournament in the Caribbean. Now he is continuing with that form which is very important and we are always banking on him. Pollard coming to the party and when he comes to the party early it is always a great sign or us," Zaheer said.

"Well, we had specific plans in place. Shane Bond works very hard in making sure all the bowlers are updated with the plans. It is good to have the experienced pace battery which we have and the spinners also joining the party. So, it was very important for someone like Rahul Chahal and Krunal Pandya to get that confidence in the middle. I think everyone today put their hand up which is a great sign for the team," the former Indian pacer said.

"Very happy with the win. I think it was very important for us. We have been playing good cricket. The preparations have been fantastic and we have been motivating our troops with that regard. So all and all we are very happy with the way things are shaping up for us, it is about continuing with the process and going ahead in the tournament," he added.

Mumbai get back to winning ways

The defending champions posted a stiff total of 191/4 after being put into bat by Punjab skipper KL Rahul. Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with a brilliant 45-ball 70 at a strike rate of 155.6 including eight boundaries and three maximums. Kieron Pollard (47*) and Hardik Pandya (30*) made some stellar contributions in the middle-order towards the backend of the innings. 

In reply, the 2014 finalists never gained momentum in their run chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually restricted to 143/8. Nicholas Pooran (44) and Krishnappa Gowtham (22*) did manage to offer some resistance but all they could do was delay the inevitable. 

READ: Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Joins Prestigious 5000-run Club After Knock Against Punjab

(Image Courtesy: @IPL)

(With ANI Inputs)

