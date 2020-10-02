IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan Hails Mumbai Players For Absorbing Pressure Post Win Against Punjab

Mumbai's Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan feels that players absorbed pressure 'very well' in the game against Punjab which the title-holders went on to win by 48 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday. By the virtue of this win, Rohit Sharma & Co. have moved to the summit of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

"Everyone has been very in tune with the game, they absorbed pressure very well. I think that was one of the key highlights be it bowling or batting. I think Rohit and Ishan put together a great partnership which was required at that stage. (They) took their time, the conditions were not really easy," Zaheer said in a video posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle.

"Hardik and Pollard that is what they are known for and I think it is great to have the big man in such a form, coming from the tournament in the Caribbean. Now he is continuing with that form which is very important and we are always banking on him. Pollard coming to the party and when he comes to the party early it is always a great sign or us," Zaheer said.

"Well, we had specific plans in place. Shane Bond works very hard in making sure all the bowlers are updated with the plans. It is good to have the experienced pace battery which we have and the spinners also joining the party. So, it was very important for someone like Rahul Chahal and Krunal Pandya to get that confidence in the middle. I think everyone today put their hand up which is a great sign for the team," the former Indian pacer said.

"Very happy with the win. I think it was very important for us. We have been playing good cricket. The preparations have been fantastic and we have been motivating our troops with that regard. So all and all we are very happy with the way things are shaping up for us, it is about continuing with the process and going ahead in the tournament," he added.