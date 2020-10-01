Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Joins Prestigious 5000-run Club After Knock Against Punjab

The Mumbai side boasts of one of the most powerful batting line-ups in Dream11 IPL 2020, with captain Rohit Sharma leading from the front. The 33-year-old was up against a formidable bowling attack in the Mumbai vs Punjab contest. With wickets tumbling at the other hand, Rohit Sharma steadied the ship for his side as he scored his second half-century in Dream11 IPL 2020. The prolific batsman slammed a gutsy 70 off a mere 45 deliveries as he also crossed the 5000-run mark in the league.

Rohit Sharma IPL record

The right-handed batsman became only the third batman in the league's history to cross the prestigious 5000-run mark. It took Rohit Sharma 187 innings to amass 5000 runs as he struck a boundary against Mohamad Shami during the Mumbai vs Punjab encounter. Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina are the other two batsmen, along with Rohit Sharma to touch the magical figure.

While Kohli (172 innings) is the fastest one to reach the landmark, Suresh Raina (189 innings) became the first batsman to do so. Rohit Sharma achieved the milestone in 187 innings, thus making the already stellar 'Rohit Sharma IPL record' even more impressive. Having featured in 192 matches over the years, Rohit Sharma runs in IPL stand at 5068.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Punjab updates

KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field. Rohit Sharma and co did not quite make a flying start to their innings as Quinton de Kock (0) and Surya Kumar Yadav (10) were dismissed cheaply. Ishan Kishan (28) also could not replicate his heroics from the last match as he struggled to get going. Rohit Sharma anchored his side out of trouble and kept the scoreboard ticking from one end.

The Mumbai vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 match had a blockbuster finish as Hardik Pandya (30) and Kieron Pollard's (40) exploits helped the side post a challenging total of 191. It remains to be seen how Punjab fare during their chase. Sheldon Cottrell bowled economically and grabbed a wicket. Mohamad Shami and Krishnappa Gowtham picked up a wicket each but proved to be expensive towards the end in Mumbai vs Punjab.

Image source: IPL Twitter

