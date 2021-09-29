IPL 2021: 'Certainly A Little Bit Of Worry For India,' Agarkar On Ishan Kishan And SKY

Former Indian pace bowler Ajit Agarkar has expressed concerns over the recent form of Mumbai Indians’ duo Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Yadav and Ishan are named in India’s 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, but Agarkar believes Ishan Kishan and Yadav's performances must be a source of worry for the Men in Blue.

Mumbai Indians have had a disappointing run in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 as they have managed to win only one out of their four games. It is believed that the form of the duo has been the reason for MI’s downfall.

Yadav hasn't scored in double figures in the previous four games of the season, and he has only 189 runs in the IPL 2021 altogether. Kishan, on the other hand, was dropped from MI's starting XI in their most recent match against Punjab Kings after scoring only 107 runs in eight IPL 2021 games.

Talking to Star Sports, Agarkar opined that their poor performances in the IPL 2021 and their current form could be a cause of concern for India heading into the T20 World Cup. “Suryakumar has been in so good in form for India, and in the past few IPLs, it’s just surprising how short he has looked in form and confidence. Ishan Kishan was also, rightly left out in my opinion by MI. Yes, he has been part of the Indian team, but Saurabh Tiwary has looked good. And Mumbai had to win this game.

“So they needed a couple of players in good form because Mumbai’s middle-order has looked quite fragile. But it is certainly a little bit of worry for India because they have invested in these two guys, and at this point, they do not look great,” said Agarkar.

Suryakumar Yadav is looking short of confidence, claims Ajit Agarkar

Agarkar further added that Suryakumar Yadav is not looking confident while executing his shots. Yadav was dismissed on a golden duck against PBK as he failed to read the googly by Ravi Bishnoi.

"It was a nothing shot from Suryakumar Yadav (when he got out). Everyone goes through bad patches. But you still want to try and bat a few balls. Just look so short of confidence, Suryakumar Yadav at the moment. This must be a worry for them. He needs to spend some time on the pitch," added Agarkar.

Agarkar stated that considering the target and the pitch, Yadav had a great chance to settle himself and build his confidence but failed to do so which looks like a cause of concern. "If you bat a certain number of balls, and if you have the ability, the rhythm and the might come back. Today was a great chance because the other pitches have been a lot tougher. So, it is certainly a little bit of worry because he has looked way short of form and confidence," continued Agarkar.

Image: PTI