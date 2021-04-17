IPL 2021: David Warner, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya eye big milestones in MI vs SRH game

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) today at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. While the David Warner-led side will look to win their first game of the season, Mumbai Indians will try and get a notch higher with four points to its name, joining the RCB at the top. Apart from winning the game for their respective teams, a few players will also turn their thoughts to achieving some personal milestones. Here are some records that players could break in today's game between Mumbai and Hyderabad.

50 IPL fifties for David Warner

David Warner is one of the greatest cricketers to have played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian batting powerhouse is the most consistent batsman in IPL history, having scored more runs than any other foreign player in the tournament. The Hyderabad skipper is just one fifty away from reaching his 50th half-century in the IPL. Warner has 49 fifties from 144 games that he has played in the IPL so far. Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan is second on the list with 42 half-centuries, followed by Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma, who have 39 fifties each.

200 sixes in IPL

David Warner is just four sixes away from reaching 200 maximums in the IPL, while Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard needs two more sixes to achieve the feat. Warner has hit 196 sixes from the 144 games that he has played in the IPL, while Pollard has 198 sixes from 149 innings. Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle has the most number of sixes in IPL history with 351 under his belt, which the Universe Boss has reached in 133 innings. Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star batsman AB de Villiers is second on the list with 237 sixes.

50 wickets in IPL

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is two wickets away from reaching the 50-wicket milestone in the Indian Premier League. Hyderabad left-arm orthodox spinner Shahbaz Nadeem also needs two more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League. While Krunal Pandya has played 73 matches since his debut in 2016, Nadeem has featured in 72 games since 2011.

